Bill Clinton In Rwanda for Kwibuka 30

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 10:32 pm

Former US President Bill Clinton(L) upon arrival at Kigali International Airport

Former US President Bill Clinton has arrived in Rwanda, heading his country’s delegation at the 30th Commemoration of the Genocide against Tutsi.

The 42nd President who served his country from the eve of the Genocide(1993) to 2001, was appointed by current President Joe Bidden to head this delegation.

A regular visitor to Rwanda, Clinton acknowledges that his government could have done more to stop the massacres, pointing out that the failure to intervene in Rwanda when the Genocide was costing lives to a million people was one of his biggest regrets.

He however said in 2008 while in a visit to Rwanda, that no the US, but the world at large, had to take the blame for failure to stop the Genocide against Tutsi, the worst tragedy of the world in  second half of 20th century.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Also arriving this evening was President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Republic of Congo Denis Sasso Nguesso.

President Dennis Sasso Nguesso of Republic of Congo(Middle)

Arriving earlier today was President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun.

