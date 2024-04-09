Kwibuka 30: Rwandan Community In the US Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

The Embassy of Rwanda in the United States has launched the week-long commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi, in Washington DC.

The event at the Embassy that included flying the Rwandan flag at half-mast, lighting the flame of hope and paying tribute to more than one million victims of the tragedy kick-started more commemoration events planned across the US. The main event is scheduled at Capitol Hill on April 15.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana re-echoed President Paul Kagame’s message on the launch of Kwibuka, calling all Rwandans and Africans to find dignity in themselves because “only we can give value to our lives.”

“Like our President said today, our hearts are filled with grief and gratitude, in equal measure,” Amb. Mukantabana said. “But as we remember the victims, we also give thanks for what Rwanda has become.”

“In the same spirit, Let’s join hands in our respective communities during this time of remembrance as we honor victims, comfort survivors, and sustain our national unity that is at the core of Rwanda’s stability and progress.”

Mrs. Bernadette Denis, representing Ibuka US chapter, expressed gratitude to RPF-Inkotanyi for stopping the Genocide. She emphasized the unimaginable suffering, pain, and trauma endured by survivors, but have overcome to embrace path to prosperity.

Different commemoration events are planned across many states in the US. A dozen higher education institutions like Harvard University, Catholic University of America, University of Central Arkansas, have expressed interest in hosting commemoration events alongside members of the Rwandan community in the US.

Amb. Mukantabana called on all Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in the US to actively participate in these events planned within the 100 days and to specifically challenge the few Genocide deniers that have found a trade in spreading hate narrative and distorting the truth about Rwandan history.