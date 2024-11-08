China International Import Expo, An Invitation To The World Community

From raw agricultural produce, to processed foods, persian rugs, to cosmetics, robotic machinery to futuristic concept cars. Welcome to the China International Import Exposition (CIIE).

The seventh CIIE, now taking place in Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Centre, opened on 5th and will run until the tenth. It is one of the world’s largest events, certainly one of the largest Expositions, if not the largest.

The Convention centre itself, is less a building, and more an entire village, although it would swallow many villages. Sensibly, along with your entry badge, you are given a map, and if you are still lost after that, which is perfectly possible, if not probable, there is an army of charming volunteers, happy to handhold you to wherever you wish to get.

There is so much to see, and take in, that the five days may provide a good idea of what there is, but probably not enough to see it all. As much as there is for the eye however, arguably more important, is what one does not see.

Held annually, the CIIE is the only event of its kind in the world. The world’s second largest economy, a nation of over a billion souls that has been dubbed the world’s factory, chooses to invite the world, into its own enormous market. This year’s CIIE is the seventh.

In a world, where despite innumerable multilateral agreements, nervous hands still hove over the protectionism lever, all too often, China’s policy of “opening up,” is all the more remarkable, and welcome. The strategy was the brainchild of President Xi Jin Ping. It is a part of China’s path to continued modernisation.

It is in a way China accepting responsibility as a major economic power, that although it has less need of imports than perhaps any nation, it is nevertheless necessary for it to trade with the rest of the world.

And the CIIE, is not just about trade. It is also intended to be an opportunity for cultural exchange, and international cooperation. The opening day, could be accurately described as Prime ministers’ day, as prime minisers and their ministers, from all four corners of the world reaffirmed their countries’ relationship with China.

Among the national representatives was Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, who led a delegation that included Rwandan businesses.

On the face of it, there is of course, little to compare between China and Rwanda. One, almost ten million square kilometres, and a population of over a billion, against less than thirty thousand square kilometres, and a population of under fourteen million.

But look a little closer, and there are many important similarities. China’s focus on “people centred” development, lifting people out of poverty, almost 800 million of them now, an emphasis on sustainable development, and modernisation, are all shared by Rwanda, albeit on a much smaller scale. Rwanda’s million, lifted out of poverty, from a population of fourteen million, does however compare favourably with China’s infinately more dramatic achievement.

Expressing his appreciation and gratitude for the CIIE, Sebahizi, emphasized the importance of importing value added produce and products, rather than raw materials. He called upon business people and entrepreneurs, to take a leaf out of China’s book, see what is possible to manufacture at home.

For that, he said, there needs to be investors, the necessary infrastructure, right policies, and lastly, he said, the investors need to be convinced that there is a market. In the case of Rwanda, he added, the market stretches beyond the national borders, he explained, “we are in the East African Community, the African Union…if those three things are available, there is no reason why we cannot increase manufacturing capacity.”

Rwanda, he said, has put most of what is needed in place, infrastructure, market availability, both nationally and continentally, stable, business friendly policies, Rwanda is, he said, one of the most business and investor friendly nations in the world.

“We have developed industrial areas, so that whatever industry an investor might wish to start, we can show them suitable places to build it. The basic requirements are in place. All that is left is to attract those investors to Rwanda.” As the minister noted, beyond Rwandan entrepreneurs, the CIIE is possibly one of the best places to seek such investors.

Every nation, naturally looks first to its own development and the wellbeing of its people, and in that, China is no different. Few nations however, take the extra step, not only to declare, but to demonstrate, that what they wish for themselves, they also wishe for other nations of the world.

This is especially rare, for the most powerful nations, which often feel sufficient unto themselves. While other leading nations offer little more than rhetoric about a world community of nations, China is pouring enormous resources, and goodwill, into efforts to make the words a reality.

In an increasingly fractious, troubled world, it can only be reassuring when a nuclear power, that is the world’s second largest economy, shows its commitment to a shared humanity.