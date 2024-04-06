Home NewsInternational Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali Joins Heads of State, Gov’t in Rwanda for Kwibuka 30
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali Joins Heads of State, Gov’t in Rwanda for Kwibuka 30

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have arrived in Rwanda for the 30th commemoration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi, Kwibuka 30.

The Ethiopian leader is joining other heads of state already in Rwanda for the commemoration which will start tomorrow, April 7 with the lighting of the flame of hope and other activities that include walk to remember, a night vigil, laying the wreath at Kigali Memorial Centre, among others.

Other guests already in Rwanda include the President of Madagascar, H.E Andry Rajoelina and First Lady, H.E. Mialy R. Rajoelina who arrived in Rwanda on April 5, 2024.

Also welcomed in Rwanda was the president of Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

First Lady of the Republic of Guinea Lauriane Doumbouya, and the Secretary General of the East African Community(EAC) Peter Mutuku Mathuki.

 

Andy Rajaolina and First Lady upon arrival at Kigali International Airport were received by Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta

The President of Czech Republic Petr Pavel and First Lady were received by Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta

First Lady of the Republic of Guinea Lauriane Doumbouya(L)

Secretary General of the East African Community(EAC) Peter Mutuku Mathuki(L)

