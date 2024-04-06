South African President Cyril Ramaphosa To Visit Rwanda

South African President Cyril Ramaphose is expected to arrive to Kigali this evening to attend the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, South Africa office of the president writes.

” The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor will accompany the President,” the message further reads.

On April 7 of every year, Rwanda starts a commemoration week to pay tribute to more than one million victims of the Genocide who were massacred within one hundred days from April .

To kick start the week, the head of state, accompanied with several dignitaries lays the wreath at Kigali Genocide memorial where more than 250,000 victims lay to rest. They also light the flame of hope and attend the walk to remember.

The day is concluded by a night vigil. Several speeches are also part of the agenda and they reiterate the need for “Genocide never again” to be a reality.

President Ramaphosa last visited Rwanda in 2018 during the signing of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

According to the message on twitter, President Ramaphosa will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, followed by the National Commemoration ceremony, which will conclude with a Night Vigil at BK Arena in Kigali.

South Africa Presidency indicates that bilateral relations between South Africa and Rwanda were established in 1995, which were further strengthen through the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement in 1999.

“Since the inauguration of the Joint Cooperation Commission in Pretoria on 22 June 2001, significant progress was recorded in areas such as institution and capacity building, health, and education.” the presidency communication writes,” the office of the president further said.