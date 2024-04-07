To Some Extent I thought I Had No Identity – Genocide Survivor Testifies at Kwibuka30

At the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, Genocide survivors recall the atrocities they experienced with their families, as if they happened yesterday and thank the men and women who paid heavy cost to rescue them.

Marie Louise Ayinkamiye, a mother of five who was 11 years old recalls that when the Genocide started on April 7, her family of seven in Kivumu Commune, Western province near the famous Nyange Parish, was scattered.

“At first I saw that people were unhappy, but I couldn’t understand why, until a big family of Ndakubana, our neighbors was exterminated on April8, 1994,” she said.

Ayinkamiye decided to flee to her Godmother at Ngobagoba village while other family members chose to go to Nyange Parish.

They were all massacred, but Ayinkamiye herself felt desperate even in her hiding place.

She recalls that her Godmother was Tutsi, and her husband, Hutu, which by formula, would mean that the family could be safe. It was not the case.

“Every now and then, a group of Interahamwe would come to search for the lady because they wanted to kill her for being tutsi,” she said.

The family made their level best to hide Ayinkamiye, but when they found it was difficult, they sent to another family to try and save her life.

But, as the pressure increased, this family itself was obliged to flee, and on their way, the man was killed with his wife at a roadblock.

“They had started accusing them of being accomplices of the Rwanda Patriotic Front-RPF Inkotanyi,” Ayinkamiye recalls.

“At that time, I felt personally dead, because I could imagine that I was the only person in the world.”

A new family that received Ayinkamiye put her aboard a truck alongside other children and covered them with a tent, as if they were goods.

“We were conducted to a place called Ku Rw’impiri, a primary school where we stayed for nearly four weeks,” she said.

“From that place, I heard the elderly saying: wow! Inkotanyi have overthrown the Genocidal government, we can return home now. But for me, I thought I had nothing to call home because I couldn’t believe I had an identity.”

At that time, Ayinkamiye and other people from that camp were put aboard a truck and handed over to RPF.

“Your excellency, thank you for tracking us and finding us from where we were desperate,” she said.

“When I reached in Gitarama, I was lacky to meet my mother, and my young brother, and later on, my elder brother who had joined RPF.”

At the moment, Ayinkamiye has prospered, and has gone to school, where he studied up to the Master’s degree, thanks to the government of unity.