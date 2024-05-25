Home Sports Alkaly Ndour to Receive 2024 BAL Ubuntu Trophy for Community Impact
Alkaly Ndour to Receive 2024 BAL Ubuntu Trophy for Community Impact

by Annet Mugabo
by Annet Mugabo

 Alkaly Ndour, the guard and team captain for Senegal’s AS Douanes, will receive the 2024 BAL Ubuntu Trophy in an on-court ceremony at BK Arena. The award will be presented by NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi before AS Douanes’ seeding game against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers today at 5:30 p.m. CAT.

The Ubuntu Trophy honors a BAL player who has made significant contributions to their community during the BAL season. Ndour is recognized for founding a basketball tournament in his Dakar neighborhood of Bopp, involving nearly 250 amateur players. He also conducts youth basketball camps and supports the unemployed, promoting community engagement and peace.

Ndour played in all six regular season games, leading AS Douanes to the postseason. He is a four-time Senegalese league champion, three-time cup champion, and a member of the Senegal Men’s National Team.

Previous winners of the BAL Ubuntu Trophy include Hichem Benayad-Cherif (2021), Jean-Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (2022), and Tonny Drileba (2023).

