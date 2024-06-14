The effect, if any, of the disinformation documentary, Rwanda Classified, intended to disrupt the pre-election process, was short-lived. Following the recent cabinet reshuffle and key appointments in the government, the impact of the documentary has been effectively nullified.

While the changes in government were more significant than any inconvenience caused by Rwanda Classified, it was predicted that the government’s response would be one of strength rather than weakness. Current developments confirm this prediction, showing stability and resilience.

In Rwanda, the timing of government changes, even a month before elections, reflects political stability. Unlike other countries where pre-election periods are untouchable, Rwanda’s confidence in election outcomes allows for necessary changes at any time.

This approach highlights the strength and control of the political establishment, ensuring that the right decisions are made for the nation’s benefit.

Rwandans can now expect government reshuffles, new appointments, and departures immediately before elections, reflecting the country’s assured political environment.