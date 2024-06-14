34 Law Enforcement Officers Complete Police Senior Command and Staff Course

Thirty-four law enforcement officers from Rwanda and other eight allied Police institutions in Africa, on Friday, June 14, completed a Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

The graduation ceremony for the 12th intake was presided over by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja.

It was also attended by heads and representatives of allied Police forces in Africa, the Inspector General of South Sudan National Police Service, Gen. Atem Marol Biar, Somalia Police Commissioner, Gen Sulub Ahmed Firin, as well as families of the students.

The students include 21 officers from Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

Other 13 allied students are from Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Somalia, Namibia, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Minister Ugirashebuja said that this is another significant milestone in the professional development of senior officers from African law enforcement organs.

“As Senior Command and Staff officers, you are the leaders and decision-makers who will continue to shape the future of our police forces and law enforcement bodies from different flags you represent,” the Minister said.

The insights and strategies gained, he added, should add value to addressing complex issues that comes with ever-evolving landscape of security and criminal activity.

“Policing is not an isolated endeavour; it requires collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders, including other law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and the communities we serve within national borders and beyond,” said Minister Ugirashebuja.

He pointed out that by fostering these relationships, it drives comprehensive and effective strategies that address the root causes of crime and promote public trust and confidence.

The Commandant of NPC, Commissioner of Police (CP) Rafiki Mujiji thanked the students for the highest standard conduct throughout the course, and being part of the legacy of leadership committed to excellence.

He also thanked the academic partners; University of Rwanda, the African Leadership University, and the Centre of Excellence for Stability Police Units as well as families of the graduands, for their invaluable contribution to the success of the highly demanding course.

The acting Vice Chancellor of UR, Assoc. Prof. Didas M. Kayihura, said that the unique collaboration between UR and NPC underscores the critical role of education in fostering peace and security in our society.

He urged them to be guided by integrity, embrace innovation and technology, building community trust, navigate global challenges, and be good leaders and mentors.

The ALU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Nhlanhla Thwala, urged the students to become the bedrock and champions of the ethical and entrepreneurial promotion of justice, peace and security on the continent in the execution of their duties.