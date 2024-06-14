“Serve The Interests Of Rwandans, Without Exception”- President Kagame To Newly Sworn-In Leaders

President Paul Kagame has called on leaders appointed to different roles in government to put people’s interests first, rather than their own and to act with urgency where they have to, instead of finding excuses for not delivering.

The Head of State made the call on Friday while officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet members and senior government officials at Parliament, where he said that it is common for leaders to get into positions and forget their responsibilities, which becomes a disservice to the citizens

President Kagame was addressing leaders after the swearing-in of recently appointed ministers following a mini-reshuffle earlier this week, including Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Yusuf Murangwa, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Consolée Uwimana, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion.

Other new cabinet members sworn in include Olivier Kabera, State Minister in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Linda Mutesi Rusagara, who is the State Minister in the Ministry of Finance in charge of Resource Mobilisation and Public Investment.

Other newly appointed leaders who took oath include Aimable Havugimana, as the Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and Angelique Habyarimana, who was sworn-in as the Prosecutor General. They were joined on the podium by Maj Gen Ephraim Rurangwa, who officially took oath as the Chief of Staff of the Medical Health Service in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) as well as his deputy, Brig Gen Dr John Nkurikiye.

President Kagame told the new leaders that while they will be serving in different institutions, the goal remains one -serving the interests of the citizens, reminding them that leadership is not as easy as many tend to think.

“I have no doubt that you will be able to serve the country as you should. You might represent different institution but the objective is one -serving the people,”

“Your main duty as leaders is to serve the interest of all Rwandans, without exception. Leading also includes setting an example for others to follow, starting with those you lead, especially young people. How do they grow up? What are they focused on? How do they understand our way of working and how can it improve?” President Kagame

“Similarly, when you are given responsibilities, you are expected to make decisions that are viable. A leader who is indecisive does not fulfil their responsibilities,” President Kagame said.

He reminded leaders in different positions that they have expectations to meet and whatever they should do, they should strive to do it fast and deliver results.

“It does not require constant follow up or regular reminders to do what you should do,” he said, adding that sometimes leaders wait to be reminded all the time to fulfil their duties and when it gets to a point where they have to be accountable, they apologise and expect things to move on.

President Kagame said that apologising in itself is not enough because one has to factor in the time and resources wasted, which cannot be simply replaced by an apology.

He reminded leaders to stop thinking about themselves only and put their interests firsts, rather than those of citizens, and cautioned them against pride and self-importance, traits which he said stand in the way of development.

He further reminded leaders to be doers and stop looking up to others or wellwishers to do things for them, adding that even donors who want to support want to see you do something for yourself first before they can chip in.

President Kagame, emphasized that the country cannot sit back and depend on the mercy of others, reminding the newly sworn-in leaders and those they found in office to step out of their comfort zones and get things done because they have the wisdom and means to do so.

The Head of State made the remarks following the dropping of the outgoing Finance Minister, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, his State Minister, Jeanine Munyeshuli, and the State Minister in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Patricie Uwase Kabasha and Pascal Ruganintwali Bizimana, who was the Commissioner General of Rwanda Revenue (RRA).

It is unclear whether their removal is related to the remarks on resource mobilisation.