Rwanda Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Estimated to Cost Only Rwf 8.5bn

The budget for the July 15 presidential and parliamentary election is slightly above Rwf eight billion financed by the government of Rwanda a hundred per cent, has said the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission(NEC) Oda Gasainzigwa.

Speaking at the Rwanda Television, Gasinzigwa said that the two important elections were combined to save the expenses.

“Hadn’t we combined the two elections, we would spend more than twelve billion francs,” she said adding that the money however, would not do everything, reason why the exercise will involve hundreds of volunteers.

“We expect to use 70,000 volunteers, but the number could increase up to 100,000 volunteers because the voting stations has increased as well. Brief, we cannot expect this budget to finance all activities in the elections. Even though we get a budget for elections, our culture of finding homegrown solutions applies even during elections,” Gasinzigwa further said.

There will be in the country 2,441 voting sites including 17,400 voting stations. Every voting station will serve an estimate

During this interview, Gasinzigwa said that over 90% electors have already checked their names of voter list and the next stage is to consolidate the lists.