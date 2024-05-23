Cabinet Makes New Appointments, Approves Foreign Envoys

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, at Urugwiro Village on Wednesday made key appointments in government institutions

Among the new appointments is Dr. Lassina Zerbo, a Burkinabé politician and scientist who served as the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso from 2021 to 2022, who was named the Energy Advisor and Member of the Strategy and Policy Council in the Office of the President.

Prior to serving as the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Dr. Zerbo served as the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). He holds a PhD in geophysics from the Université de Paris XI, France.

In the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), Jean Bosco Mugiraneza was appointed the Director General for Energy while Dr. Jack Ngarambe, is now the Director General for Urbanization, Human Settlement and Housing. In the same Ministry, Gemma Maniraruta was appointed the Director General in Charge of Water and Sanitation, along with Emmanuel Nuwamanya, who was designated as a Planning Analyst.

Among the new appointments is Francis Kaboneka, who previously served as a Minister of Local Government until October 2018, who was appointed a commissioner in the National Commission for Human Rights, together with Thaddée Tuyizere, who also joins as a commissioner.

Also to bounce back in office is Eng. Patrick Emile Baganizi, who previously served as the acting Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), until September last year. He was appointed the Director General of Road Maintenance Fund (RMF).

In Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), Emmanuel Ahabwe, was appointed the Head of Social and Affordable Housing Development while Alexia Byusa, comes in to be the head for Public Buildings and Assets Management while Fabrice Sebagira, will head the Building Construction and Rehabilitation department.

The cabinet also appointed Michael Butera, the Chief Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Justice while Oscar Butera and Stanislas Sibomana were appointed National Prosecutors in the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), among other appointments.

Diplomatic approvals, laws and strategies

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the appointment of several High Commissioners and Ambassadors designated to Rwanda, including Brigadier General Mamary Camara, ambassador of Mali to Rwanda with residence in Kigali, Alexander Polyakov: Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Rwanda, with residence in Kigali and Ernest Y. Amporful, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Rwanda, with residence in Kigali.

In relation to laws, the cabinet approved a Presidential Order determining other modalities of land possession by a foreigner in Rwanda, as well as several orders relating to protection, conservation and efficient use of land, particularly in regard to government land.

The cabinet approved a strategic proposal for Rwanda to join the Global Coalition for Social Justice as well as a strategic plan to lease state land to IHS Rwanda LTD and Tres Infrastructure Ltd for investment purposes, among other key decisions made by cabinet on Wednesday.