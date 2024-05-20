Rivers Hoopers In Kigali for BAL Playoffs

Rivers Hoopers has arrived in Rwanda for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs, scheduled to begin on the 24th of May, 2024, in Kigali.

The team, known as “The King’s Men,” hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Originally founded in 2005 as Royal Hoopers, the club underwent a name change in March 2016 under the management of the Rivers State Government, reclaiming their position in the top division after a brief relegation.

Since its inception, Rivers Hoopers has been a prominent participant in Nigerian basketball, organizing annual tournaments before officially joining the Nigerian Premier Basketball League in 2009. The team boasts a formidable record, having clinched the league championship thrice, notably securing consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012.

In the BAL season four, Rivers Hoopers demonstrated its prowess, featuring standout players such as Kevin Amayo, Peter Olisemeka, Perry Williams and Devine Eke. Notably, Eke’s clutch performance with a put-back shot that forced overtime against APR marked a historic moment in the tournament’s history, leading to the first double overtime game.

Under the guidance of coach Ogoh Odaudu, Rivers Hoopers is poised to commence their playoff journey against AS Douanes on May 25th, 2024.

This encounter is not unfamiliar, as both teams previously crashed in the Sahara Conference, each claiming victory once. It’s worth mentioning that this marks Rivers Hoopers’ second appearance in the BAL, following their debut in the inaugural season.

The Africa Basketball League will commence on May 24th, 2024, with Al Ahly SC facing Cape Town Tigers at 5PM Kigali time. Subsequently, Al Ahly Sporting Club will take on Fus Rabat at 8PM Kigali Time.