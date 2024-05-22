RDF Security Symposium Opens With Call To Address Multifaceted Global Security Challenges

The 11th National Security Symposium 2024 which is jointly organised by Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) and the University of Rwanda (UR) opened on Wednesday with a call for the world to come together to address some of the challenges causing restlessness and insecurity across the globe.

The three-day symposium which is bringing together academicians, government officials, diplomats and subject matter experts including Generals, Senior Military, Police Officers and civilians from 52 countries is happening at the time different parts of the world are going through challenges of conflict and insecurity.

This year’s symposium seeks to discuss contemporary security issues on a revolving theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges: The African Perspective”, with experts weighing in on the causes of insecurity across the globe and what needs to be done to restore peace.

Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, who officially opened the symposium, said that the world is confronted with a myriad of security challenges which threaten peace and stability, pointing out that the challenges include terrorism, violent extremism and cyber threats, governance failures, climate change, global energy disruptions, food insecurity, unfair trade and financial systems and many others threatening peace.

“This symposium offers a golden opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions, analyse current trends, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative approaches to address the multifaceted security challenges facing our continent today and build a more secure and sustainable future for all,”

“I am confident that the diverse expertise and perspectives represented in this symposium will enrich our discussions and contribute to the development of innovative strategies to enhance the much needed peace and security on our continent,” Minister Marizamunda said.

Rwanda serves as a reminder

The Defence Minister says that this year’s symposium coincided with Rwanda commemorating 30 years after the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, which served as a reminder of how the International community abandoned Rwanda at the time, with major powers at the United Nations discouraging international intervention while the international media perverted it.

“Rwanda’s worldview cannot be explained without reference to this tragic experience. As Rwandans we have learnt indelible lessons. I wish I could say that as an international community we have learnt lessons too. On the contrary, year by year, we move further away from the goal of creating a peaceful world,” Marizamunda said.

The symposium also came at a time insecurity is plaguing the Great Lakes Region, with the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has been likened to a genocide, where the Tutsi communities are targeted by government forces and allied armed groups.

Marizamunda said that global governance in its present form entrenches divisions and fuels discontent and there is a need for countries to work together, with renewed urgency and solidarity.

“There is an opportunity to create a more inclusive, comprehensive, and effective global order that works for everyone.

On the other hand, the climate crisis is gathering pace. The next few years ought to be decisive. We have the tools, we know what to do and we have nobody to blame,”

“All these challenges put together remind the world, but look for solutions to more particularly our continent, that the need to address the complex and ever-changing security landscape has become more urgent than ever. This requires a collective effort from various stakeholders, including governments, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector,” he added.

The symposium discussions will cover a variety of topics ranging from Youth radicalisation and International Violent Extremism, Climate Change in Africa, Global Energy Crisis and Transitions, Food Security in Africa, The Compounding Effects of Global Shocks on Trade, Supply Chain and Debt Trap and Insecurity in Africa.

It brings together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss and identify solutions to these pressing global security issues.