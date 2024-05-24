Rwanda Decides: First Independent Candidate Fails To Submit All Requirements

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has asked ‘presidential hopeful’ Herman Manirareba to bring all the necessary requirements to complete his file in his quest to contest as an independent Presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls scheduled for July.

Manirareba, a self-styled politician, known for some political gimmicks in the past, was received by the Chairperson of NEC, Oda Gasinzigwa, and other officials, who reviewed his documents, as part of the ongoing exercise to receive candidatures from individuals or political parties looking to contest in the July 14 and 15 general elections.

Among the missing requirements including the 600 signatures he was required to raise from all the 30 districts of the country. Manirareba said that he had not completed the process of gathering signatures and he will submit the lists as soon as he gets all the required signatures.