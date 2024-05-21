Schedule for the 2024 BAL Finals Confirmed



The BAL Season 4 is nearing its climax with the Playoffs and Finals set to take place from May 24 to June 1 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The top eight teams from the regular season competing in the Playoffs and Finals are: Al Ahly Ly (Libya), Al Ahly SC (Egypt), AS Douanes (Senegal), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), FUS Rabat (Morocco), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), and US Monastir (Tunisia).

These teams have been ranked based on the points they accumulated during the conference phase.

The 2024 BAL Playoffs and Finals will start with a classification round where the top-ranked team will face the next best team.

The next phase is the Quarterfinals, where losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament. Here are the team rankings ahead of the classification round:

1. Al Ahly SC (5-1)

2. FUS Rabat (3-1)

3. Rivers Hoopers (4-2)

4. AS Douanes (3-3)

5. Petro de Luanda (2-2)

6. US Monastir (3-3)

7. Al Ahly Ly (3-3)

8. Cape Town Tigers (1-3)

A total of 12 games will determine the winner of the season.