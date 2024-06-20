Bruce Melodie To Perform In Canada

Itahiwacu Bruce famous on stage as Bruce Melodie is set to stage various shows in different cities in Canada, come September this year for the first time in history.

Despite having been contracted to perform in Canada several times, Melodie has never set a foot in the country for reasons related to his work schedule.

However, this time the ‘Katapila’ hitmaker will do a solo tour in the country from September 28 to October 19, 2024.

The singer’s recording house, 1:55AM, announced the tour dates and cities where he will perform via its socials captioned “We are about to do timeless things,” the artiste captioned a post that announced his upcoming Canada tour’’.

Melodie late last year and early 2024, did have a successful media tour in USA, while promoting his song dubbed ‘When she’s around’ featuring Jamaican-American dancehall star Shaggy.

He made history early this year, as the first Rwandan artiste to feature on celebrated music show ‘Good morning America’, ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour’ in Miami and Dallas and London’s Shaddy Mixtape Party which skyrocketed his music fan base in North America.

“It will be my first time to perform in Canada and I am very sure, I got some fans over there because they did invite me several times but I couldn’t make it,’’ says Bruce Melodie.

The ‘Saa Moya’ hitmaker, first broke onto music mainstream in 2012, with hit songs like Uzandabure and the rest as they say, it’s history.

The multiple award winner ventured into expanding his music spheres by recording records with various artists in the region like Sawa Sawa featuring Kenya’s Khaligrapher Jones, Totally with Tanzania’s Harmonize and Uganda’s BET award winner Eddy Kenzo.

According to the schedule, before performing in Canada, Melodie will make a stop in Brussels, Belgium, for a show slated for July 6, where he will be joined by DJ Marnaud, Mimi Miraje as the show host and DJ Princess Floor to entertain his Europe fans.

Canadians music enthusiasts especially those that love Rwandan music will have to camp in cities like Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton to see Melodie doing what he does best on stage.

The singer also has a new music album in pipeline coming up before this year ends, if nothing is changed as the project is in final stages according to 1:5AM camp.

Bruce Melodie has not only ventured into music industry to accumulate wealth but also, he is a brand ambassador for several corporate companies like Bralirwa and many others that earn him lots of millions every month.