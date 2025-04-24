MPs Demand Media Accountability Over Historical Narratives

Rwandan Members of Parliament have urged the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) to strengthen its oversight of the media to prevent the spread of divisive narratives and misinformation that could distort the country’s history and undermine national unity.

During a session held on Thursday, the Parliamentary Commission for National Unity, Human Rights, and the Fight Against Genocide met with RMC Executive Secretary Scovia Mutesi to voice their concerns.

MPs emphasised that the media holds powerful potential to foster unity and reconciliation but insisted that media institutions must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“Media institutions must boost their capacity and operate under stronger oversight to continue serving as drivers of social cohesion,” said Hon. Kayigire Therence.

The lawmakers urged the RMC to actively enforce its regulatory role by taking firm action against misinformation and content that could reignite harmful divisions within Rwandan society.

In response, Mutesi acknowledged the challenges some media outlets face, particularly limited resources and technical capacity. However, she reaffirmed the RMC’s commitment to guiding journalists towards ethical and responsible reporting.

“We regularly conduct awareness campaigns and organise training programmes to equip journalists with the skills they need to avoid divisive narratives and focus on content that strengthens our society,” Mutesi said.

She stressed that the RMC champions journalism rooted in truth, professionalism, and peacebuilding. “Professional journalists must act as pillars of peace. They should choose truth over sensationalism and avoid spreading content that could stir unrest or distort our historical reality,” she added.

Mutesi also highlighted the RMC’s ongoing support for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Last year, the commission donated ten cows and maintenance equipment to survivors in Ruhango District. This year, it plans to replicate the initiative in Gakenke District.

MPs used the meeting to reflect on the destructive role the media played during the genocide. They emphasised that today’s media professionals bear a special responsibility to promote reconciliation and unity.

Mutesi concluded the session by commending journalists who demonstrate ethical responsibility. She encouraged them to continue telling Rwanda’s story with honesty and to reflect the country’s ongoing journey of healing and progress through responsible reporting.