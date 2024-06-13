Chippa United Coach Confirms Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s Imminent Departure

In light of his remarkable performances for Chippa United and his notable contributions to the Nigerian national team during AFCON 2023, Stanley Nwabali has garnered significant interest from a multitude of clubs eager to acquire his talents.

Having joined Chippa United two seasons ago, Nwabali has evolved into a crucial player for the team. Last season, the 28-year-old goalkeeper made 26 appearances and secured eleven clean sheets, underscoring his exceptional skill and reliability.

Addressing the swirling rumors about Nwabali’s future, Chippa United coach Sean Louw disclosed that the Nigerian goalkeeper has received offers from around ten clubs. Louw expressed doubt regarding Nwabali’s return to the club for the next season.

“On physical hard copy paper, I don’t know how many offers he has received. But verbally, he has around 10 or even 12 offers,” Louw divulged to the South African news outlet FARPost. “He is definitely not coming back to Chippa next season.”

Nwabali appears to favor a move to Europe over joining another South African club or a team in the Middle East. However, no definitive decision has been made, as the Super Eagles’ premier goalkeeper seeks to finalize his future in the upcoming weeks.