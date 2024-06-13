Draw for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Qualifiers Set for July 4

The journey to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will continue with the Qualifiers draw on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The draw will take place at SuperSport studios at 14:30 local time (15:30 Cairo time, 12:30 GMT).

Forty-eight nations, including the four preliminary round winners (Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan), will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, competing for spots in the finals.

Among the confirmed nations for the draw are reigning African champions Côte d’Ivoire, along with Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The qualifiers are scheduled to kick off in September 2024, determining the 24 nations that will compete in Africa’s premier football event, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in 2025.

Following the excitement and triumphs of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, where the host nation clinched their third title against all odds, fans can anticipate a series of thrilling matches on the road to the 35th edition of this prestigious continental event.

The draw will be attended by selected CAF legends, representatives of the participating teams, and members of the Local Organising Committee for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, among others.