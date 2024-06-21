Home ShowBiz I Changed My Clothing Style To Defy Producers – Tems
I Changed My Clothing Style To Defy Producers – Tems

by Andrew Shyaka
by Andrew Shyaka

CTems performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Grammy-winning singer Tems opened up about the lengths she goes to avoid unnecessary distractions of producers while recording in the studio.

Recently while appearing on the ‘Flow with Korty show’, ‘Me&U’ hit maker revealed that she wears baggy clothes when she is recording so that the producers are not distracted by physique.

Because of my objective, which is: I just want to make music, I don’t really care about politics or anything here. I just want to make to learn,” says Tems.

She added that, I want to learn and if me being attractive is disturbing you, it’s stopping me from achieving my goal, I’m going to help you.

I am in my alpha mode cause I want you to not be seduced by me. And I’m not gonna be like ooh, it’s your choice’’

The young songstress acknowledged that while it may be a person’s choice if they find themselves attracted to her, she prefers to keep collaborations on professional level and notes that most of the times it works because producers can tell she’s just here to work and we work period.

Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Surprisingly, the 29-year old admitted that, she used to hate her body, as crazy as it seems, but now she can’t understand the changes on her body.

The revelations caused a commotion on social media as some tended to side with her and others blamed it on producers.

It’s so disappointing that so many women have to be responsible for the actions of men’’ one person commented.

Another person commented, the fact that she has to do this is sad. We as men have created this problem and need to fix it’’.

Tems joins the league of several female musicians and actresses like Jennifer Lopez who have managed to voice out the concerns about the frequently toxic environment in the male dominated entertainment industry.

Tems at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Afrobeats queen received tons of support from fans both women and men ever since the interviewed started circulating on social media.

Born Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. She rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence”, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber

