Linda Montez Quits Music Again

Linda “Montez” Umurerwa, who represented Rwanda in “The Voice Afrique Francophone” music competition, has put her promising music career on hold again.

The development was confirmed this June 13, 2024, by her recording studio- Uncles Empire, following news that circulated in entertainment

tabloids.

“It’s true Linda is on a music break, the idea she shared with me sometime

back, but we didn’t share the news at the time,” says Uncles Empire boss,

Austin Luwano.

Montez joined the music industry in 2018, when she became one of the finalists in the Art-Rwanda-Ubuhanzi- an annual creative arts competition that promotes local talent in Rwanda.

With her strong vocals and ability to sing, Montez was signed by Uncles Empire

records who helped her release songs like: ‘Naje’, ‘Slow down’, ‘Agakanzu’ as well

as securing collaborations for from established Rwandan artists.

Its not Linda’s first time to surprise music fans by putting on hold music.

At the Voice Afrique competition in 2020, Montez dropped out of the competition that would have shaped her music career across the continent, and she never gave any explanation to her decision back then.

It still remains a mystery whether Montez will make a come back or not following this latest development.