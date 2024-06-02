President Kagame In South Korea For First Korea-Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame on Sunday arrived in Seoul, South Korea where he will join other leaders at the first Korea-Africa Summit. The Head of State will deliver remarks at the Summit’s opening alongside other Heads of State and Government.

The Summit will be co-chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea and Mohamed El Ghazouanu of Mauritania who is also the African Union Chairman.

The summit taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday will convene high-ranking officials from South Korea and Africa to discuss ways of fostering a better-structured and strengthened partnership between the two sides. It is themed “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity.”

Heads of State Senior government official, business leaders and economic experts will discuss agendas such as industrial development, trade expansion, strengthen food and mineral security, and responses to climate change, all of which are of mutual interest to the Korea and Africa.

President Kagame will visit Yonsei University on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit where he will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Public policy and Management.

Yonsei University is a private University founded in 1885 and is among the top three Universities in Korea. It is home to 178 research centers.