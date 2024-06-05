Shooting Touch Rwanda, BAL4HER Bring Health to Young Women in Bugesera

Shooting Touch Rwanda, the international sport-for-development nonprofit organization over the weekend joined residents of Bugesera district, Eastern province Rwanda for a basketball event promoting public health and gender equality in rural areas.

In partnership with the BAL their objective is to use basketball as a platform for social impact in Rwanda, with a focus on under-resourced communities.

The occasion catered for 150 girls and young women participating in Shooting Touch Rwanda’s (STR) daily sport-for-health activities. It featured a basketball clinic led by the BAL’s U-23 BAL4HER women’s team, alongside community health education and a workshop on sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for STR beneficiaries, in collaboration with local gender activists.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more fitting conclusion to our inaugural BAL4HER camp than being here with [Shooting Touch], bringing together all these incredible women to discuss sexual and reproductive health and rights,” expressed Marie-Laurence Archambault, Social Responsibility and Player Programs Lead at the BAL.

“The Basketball Africa League isn’t solely about basketball prowess; it’s deeply committed to social impact, leveraging our platform to address various issues across the continent. We’re immensely fortunate to count Shooting Touch as a partner in driving this impact.”

The BAL4HER U-23 athletes, involved in the BAL’s first Pan-African women’s camp was designed to empower young female athletes both on and off the court, spearheaded an energetic basketball clinic and interacted with Shooting Touch beneficiaries in an on-court SRHR educational workshop. Through uniting STR beneficiaries with elite female basketball players from across the continent, STR and the BAL are forging significant avenues for young women to learn, foster community, and engage in physical activity.

“Encountering these young women is truly remarkable,” remarked Jane Dusabe, a BAL4HER participant and standout player for The Hoops WBBC in the Rwanda Women’s Basketball League. “It’s an opportunity for us to impart our experiences about women’s lives and motivate other talented young girls to continue striving for personal growth.”

As a social impact partner of the Basketball Africa League since 2023, Shooting Touch is dedicated to collaborating with the BAL and other key international partners to leverage basketball as a driver for positive change in rural communities throughout Rwanda. With a vision to expand its impact to new communities within Rwanda and beyond, Shooting Touch was excited to convene corporate, nonprofit, and government stakeholders, as well as community beneficiaries, to showcase the effectiveness of its model, which leverages sports as a tool to foster community trust and empower individuals.