New Digital Savings and Crowdfunding Platform Launched in Rwanda

A group of young Rwandan tech entrepreneurs has introduced Chango, a digital platform designed to transform savings and investment groups in Rwanda. Chango improves transparency, accountability, and governance, making it easier for people to save and invest together.

Created by IT Consortium Rwanda, the platform allows groups to track contributions anytime, anywhere. It also lets individuals raise money for projects and donate to community causes.

The name Chango comes from a Swahili word meaning “group contributions to a cause.” This platform helps groups of 2 to 1,000 people—including NGOs, churches, and associations—save and invest as a team.

Growing Financial Inclusion:

A recent FinScope Survey (2024) showed that formal savings in Rwanda increased from 54% in 2020 to 59% in 2024. However, 23% of Rwandans still rely on informal savings methods, 3% keep their savings at home, and 15% do not save at all.

According to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO of IT Consortium Rwanda, Chango is a global product that allows both Rwandans and the diaspora to participate in investment and charity.

“Chango tracks every contribution and lets your group vote on withdrawals, ensuring the money is used correctly,” Karenzi said at the official launch on May 2, 2025.

A Smarter Way to Save:

Chango makes savings groups more transparent and accountable by providing financial reports, investment opportunities, live chats, and voting options. The platform also ensures everyone in the group has a say in decision-making.

Alida Gaju Rumanzi, Project Officer at IT Consortium Ltd, assured users that security is a top priority. The platform protects personal data with email, phone verification, and national ID authentication.

“It’s fast, easy, and secure. Users can see all transactions without needing to meet in person or spend extra money,” Rumanzi explained.

To help rural communities, Chango will launch a USSD code system in June 2025, allowing people without smartphones to use the platform.

Future Plans:



Chango will also change crowdfunding in Rwanda, making it easier to donate to causes like medical support. Unlike global crowdfunding sites that charge high fees (up to 20%), Chango provides low-cost donation options.

Donors from anywhere in the world can support campaigns and projects through mobile wallets or Visa/Mastercard.

Approved and Expanding:

Chango is approved by the National Bank of Rwanda and follows global financial standards for security. The company is also negotiating rates with investment products within the capital markets ecosystem to enable savings groups to get better interest rates on their savings or investment.

With over 210 private groups already registered, Karenzi revealed plans to add a Kinyarwanda chatbot by the end of 2025.

Chango currently works with mobile banking and MTN Mobile Money, and there are plans to integrate Airtel Rwanda soon.