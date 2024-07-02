FEATURED: Rwanda ICT Chamber Creates Platform to Boost EdTech Investment

The Rwanda ICT Chamber, an umbrella of ICT private based companies in Rwanda, has established an initiative dubbed “EdTech Players Night,” that will bring together EdTech players to discuss trends, leverage cutting-edge solutions, address gaps, and foster partnerships and investments.

The EdTech players include tech entrepreneurs, educational institutions, teachers, students, parents, policymakers, and development partners.

The bi-month platform is scheduled to take place every second Wednesday of the month, starting on 12 June 2024, at Norrsken house, Kigali city.

EdTech Players Night aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, identify and address gaps, leverage cutting-edge solutions, and showcase and promote innovative EdTech solutions that can impact the educational system.

According to the ICT Chamber’s statement released on July 2, the created initiative targets entrepreneurs, schools, colleges, and universities interested in integrating EdTech solutions.

Other targeted audiences include teachers, students, parents, and policymakers.

“The EdTech Players Night is an innovative initiative designed to create an open and dynamic space for stakeholders within the educational technology (EdTech) ecosystem,” the statement reads.

“This proposal outlines the vision, objectives, and logistical framework for the EdTech Players Night, which aims to bring together EdTech entrepreneurs, educational institutions, teachers, students, parents, policymakers, and development partners to discuss trends, leverage cutting-edge solutions, address existing gaps, and foster partnerships and investments in the EdTech sector,” it also reads.

According to the statement, each session (EdTech Players Night), will run from 4:00 PM-7:30 PM and will be structured as follows:

The session will start with welcome and networking, from 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM.

It will be followed by a keynote presentation from 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM, from an expert in the EdTech field who will deliver a keynote address on a relevant topic like providing insights on EdTech and sparking discussion.

The session will proceed with panel discussion from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A panel of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, educators, policymakers, and students, will discuss a pre-selected topic, followed by a Q&A session.

This will be followed by showcasing EdTech solutions from 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM.

After showcasing, selected EdTech start-ups will present their innovative solutions, demonstrating their potential impact on education.

The sessions will be closed by closing remarks and networking which run from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM by summarizing key takeaways and providing additional networking opportunities.