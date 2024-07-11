“No Rwandan Will Be Left Behind”- RPF Coalition Candidate Makes A Promise In Gakenke

Incumbent President Paul Kagame and Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) coalition candidate in the forthcoming Presidential Polls on Thursday told residents of different Northern Province districts in Gakenke that voting the ruling party and allied parties means voting unity, equality, inclusiveness and continuity.

The incumbent Head of State campaigned in Nyarutovu, Nemba, Gakenke, where he wound up the campaign in the Northern Province, addressing a crowd of more than 200,000 from the district and neighbouring districts, including Rulindo, Burera, Gicumbi and Musanze.

The region is a significant one for the ruling party, mainly because it was the base of the RPF Liberation struggle for a long time. President Kagame told the residents of the area that voting RPF means consolidating the gains registered over the past three decades, with the population of the area lifting itself out of poverty.

Reflecting on the history of the country in particular and what has been achieved under the past thirty years the unity government, the RPF Inkotanyi flagbearer said it should be easy for the people of Gakenke and surrounding districts to make a befitting decision come July 15 when they head to polls.

He pointed out that building on that history, Rwandans chose to be together and as such no one will be left behind as it has been under the current government.

“When you focus on what we have been through and what is behind us, our history can be overwhelming. The good thing is that we have learned lessons from our past and what we have gone through. We are now looking to our future, which we know will be brighter. Even greater achievements than the progress to date are ahead of us in this journey.” he said.

Pointing to earlier testimonies by Marie Rose Mukamerika, a resident of Gakenke, and Senator Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, who was the chief campaigner at the site, President Kagame said that the achievements in different sectors speak for themselves.

“Voting means that we are strong, we are ready, we are prepared, we are ready to vote well, to make the right choice, and to do the work required to deliver on our development agenda. The roads, the hospitals, the schools, the electricity, that coffee, and that tea, that is the kind of progress we deserve, leading to transformation and a better life. Voting RPF also means choosing the unity of Rwandans that ensures that no one is left behind as we move forward.” Chairman Kagame

He pointed out that the history between the Northern Province of the country and RPF as well as the relationship the people of the area have with RPF Inkotanyi leaves no doubt that the people of the area understand the importance of coming together over the years and voting wisely in the forthcoming elections would ensure continuity and consolidation of what has been achieved.

He pointed out that the progress will be maintained and safeguarded, promising the people of Gakenke more as long as they remain committed to the cause. Under the RPF Government, President Kagame told the people of Gakenke that they will continue to partake in national opportunities, just as the district did when it produced the current Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, who hails from the district.

By voting continuity, President Kagame said that the people of Gakenke would have done their bit to support and cooperate with him to fulfil his duties, adding that his next visit would be to celebrate with the people of Gakenke because he was confident they would make the right choice.

He reminded the people of Northern Province to take advantage of the economic opportunities at their disposal to create wealth and prosperity, reiterating that the Government of RPF and allies would work to deliver their bit in terms of what citizens expect.