Davis D, Ruger To Share A Stage In Poland

Rwanda’s Wizkid look alike, David Icyishaka famous on stage as Davis D is set to share the same stage with Nigeria’s hotshot Ruger in his maiden show in Poland.

The concert is dubbed Afro beats and it will take place come Saturday, July 20th.

While speaking about the show, Davis D talked about having huge fan base in Poland and promised to make history for his first show.

“Concert organizers reached out to me about the show, and I accepted the offer because it’s a big stage to showcase my talent. I know I have lots of fans in Poland and being my first time show there, I will have to make it memorable for my fans,” says Davis D.

The show is organized by Africa’s biggest music concerts organisers Afro Nation famous for bringing together Africa’s music giants on stage.

Davis D is also scheduled to perform in Brussels on the same dates in a concert dubbed Afroxtravaganza where he was supposed to share the stage with local comedian Micheal Sengazi.

While speaking to a local tabloid Inyarwanda, Davis D revealed that, he is in talks with the organisers in Belgium to push the dates of the concert at the moment.

Since June 2021, when Rwanda opened its consulate in Poland, thousands of Rwandans many of them students are living in the country and no doubt that’s why Davis D was on top of the list for organisers of Afro beats concert given his huge fan base among the youth.

The singer once told KT Press that, he did not start doing music to only become an artiste but rather to become popular musician through his art and packaging of songs.

“As a child, I dreamt of making songs that get easily accepted by music fans and media. Doing so is not an easy job because it needs a clear mind, creativity in both penning down the song, production, danceable beats, lyrics and packaging the video which includes the dress code,” says Davis D.

He is famous already in the industry simply because of releasing songs that dominate air plays on both radio and television stations like Biryogo, Hennesy, Sweet Love, Go Down and Irekure.

Idolizing Nigerian pop star Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun, the singer has come out to master Wizkid’s way of dancing, lyrical antics and even his choice of attires when appearing in front of cameras while doing videos or interviews.

Although he seems to be new in the eyes of music fans, Davis D started doing music early 2010, where he managed to record songs like Kana Ka mabukwe, My Sweet and Wincaho but they did not yield much to introduce him onto music scene like Biryogo.

The singer is managed by his father Bukuru. Davis D attributes his music genes from both parents who were devoted musicians in ADEPR church.

His latest song dubbed Barmuda, is one of the most listened to and danced among local summer songs currently enjoying local airwaves across the country despite controversy surrounding its lyrics.