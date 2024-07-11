Kagame’s Achievements Have Been Recognised Globally – RPF Coalition Campaigner Mureshyankwano

The flag bearer of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi in the July 15 Presidential elections Paul Kagame is heading towards the end of the campaign.

On July 11, Kagame rallied supporters from Gakenke district, Northern Province in the campaign which he will wrap up in Gasabo and Kicukiro-Kigali on July 12 and 13 respectively.

As usual, the candidate pulled a mammoth of supporters at the Nyarutovu site who had great morale praising him for social development activities.

In this land of coffee, tea and fruits, one Mukamerika Marie Rose was the first to take the floor.

She praised the candidate who gave a platform that allowed her family to end poverty and have their four children go to school.

“After bringing the school feeding program which allowed children to have a meal from school, you also thought about teachers and increased their salaries,” she said in reference to a recent salary increment of up to 80 per cent.

“Myself a teacher at Early Childhood Development Centre(ECD) and my husband a community health worker, we praise your leadership sir!”

Her testimony went as far as reminding the contribution of Kagame and RPF leadership in gender which enabled women to look far.

They have now started a scheme which allows them to contribute money and buy clothes to each other, which brings decency in their life.

Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, a senator and former governor of Southern Province said, that Kagame is a leader who cares a lot about the needs of the people.

She dwelt on infrastructure development and mentioned some roads that are very important in development of Gakenke and the neighboring district, and those include, but are not limited to Base Gicumbi and Base-Butaro-Kidaho.

Mureshyankwano came to the site well prepared. She had read about Kagame, his achievements and international accolades that he received for good leadership.

“I counted 26 international awards bestowed upon Paul Kagame, but the list is not exhaustive because there is much more,” Mureshyankwano said.

“Among others, is the Award he received for his role in ending the death penalty, International award for promoting the youth, an ICT award, an award that recognizes him for being media friendly and the Women empowerment award.”

In health, Mureshyankwano woild not conclude without reminding Kagame’s role in promoting health for all, with introduction of drones in blood delivery.

“Some neighboring countries buy drones to kill their people, but our chairman buys drones to save lives,” she said.