Rwanda’s Electoral Body To Announce Preliminary Results July15 At 10PM

The National Electoral Commission has said that voters will have an idea on the performance of Presidential candidates by 10PM tomorrow.

Rwandans in diaspora today went to polls to elect the next president who will lead the country for the five-year term, together with members of parliament, lower chamber.

This Monday, July 15 will be a very big day as nearly 9 million voters in the country head to polling sites to cast their votes. Three candidates are vying for president and those include the incumbent Paul Kagame, the flagbearer of Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independant candidate.

According to the electoral commission, the diaspora via country embassies has started sending the votes from their respective host countries using digital technology.

The same way, a commissioner from national electoral commission, tomorrow the polling stations will open doors from 7Am and run through 3PM.

At 3PM, counting will start right away.

“Sites will bring together all the votes from polling stations, before sending them to the districts. In their turn, districts will send their results to the national electoral commission via digital technology,” said Judith Mbabazi, commissioner from national electoral commission in charge of law enforcement.

“For the sake of updating the voters, we expect to have an idea of 60% or 70% of the votes by 9.30PM or 10PM. We shall announce those results.”

Results will be announced on national television and the national electoral commission platforms.

“At first, we shall announce preliminary results for presidentials while parliamentary preliminary results will be announced on July 16,” Nicole Mutimukeye, the vice president of national electoral commission said.

“Provisional results will be announced by July 20th while final results will be announced by July 27th.”