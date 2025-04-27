First Lady – “1994 Genocide Wasn’t a Natural Disaster or a Disease Outbreak”

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has told young people that the Genocide against the Tutsi was not a natural disaster or disease outbreak, urging them to stand firm on the truth of their history and to continue commemorating in a way that builds resilience.

She delivered this message to youth from across all districts of Rwanda during the “Igihango cy’Urungano” event held on Friday, April 25, 2025, where they came together to remember the youth who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, marking the 12th annual commemoration.

Mrs Kagame emphasized that protecting their history is non-negotiable and must not be subject to doubt.

She noted: “Genocide is not a natural disaster or a sudden disease; it is a deliberate plan to exterminate a part of the population, prepared and implemented thoroughly by those in power, even to the extent of planning how it would be executed. You know that genocide denial is the final stage of genocide.”

She added: “Genocide is not prepared through weapons and killings alone; it starts with words that strip others of their humanity, slowly distorting the truth and planting hatred, until a neighbor sees another as an evil being to be eliminated. Before blood is shed, minds and perceptions are poisoned, and people are convinced that killing is a patriotic duty.”

The First Lady reminded the youth that parents trust their judgment and are proud when they see them standing up for the future of Rwanda.

She said: “Keep moving forward and go even further, because the genocide ideology is a dangerous virus you must detect early, resist, prevent, reject, and fight against.”

She continued: “Today, social media is no longer just a platform for sharing knowledge and entertainment; it has become a battlefield where truth is deliberately distorted. Every day, false and contradictory narratives aimed at confusing and misleading us are spread in every possible way.”

She warned them that some of these false narratives attempt to make them question the positive changes they witness in Rwanda, making them doubt whether the atrocities truly happened and whether they deserve the good they have today.

She explained: “Today, genocide denial and distortion of history no longer come only through harsh words. They are hidden in seemingly harmless language, subtle images, and ways that easily influence people.”

She went on: “Some disguise it as jokes or claim it as freedom of expression, but none of those bringing such ideas and behaviors do so with goodwill. My dear children, be assured: we hear you, we are with you, and we will walk this journey together. Do not let trauma overcome you; do not allow anyone to divide us again. Continue to be the resilient youth that protects the lessons history has taught us.”

In his remarks, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Dr. Jean Damascene Bizimana, shared Rwanda’s history dating back to the 1970s, explaining how the Kayibanda regime mobilized youth in secondary schools and at the National University of Rwanda to kill and persecute their fellow Tutsi students.

He revealed: “In 1973, the Kayibanda government mobilized secondary school and university students to kill and persecute their Tutsi peers. The policy of using education as a tool for ethnic discrimination became a formal government program starting in February 1973, with Minister of Defense Habyarimana and President Kayibanda collaborating in its implementation.”

Since 2013, in partnership with Imbuto Foundation, different youth forums under the theme “Umuseke Mushya” (New Dawn) were initiated, providing young people a safe space to openly discuss the painful history of Rwanda.

These forums led to the creation of two significant programs: