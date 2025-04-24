The veil has finally lifted on Alfred Antoine Uzabakiliho — a Rwandan living in Belgium who, for years, has sought to distort history, deny truth, and reinvent himself as a victim.

In his latest YouTube appearance, Uzabakiliho repeats tired lies, portrays himself as persecuted, and again attempts to minimize the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. But this time, new facts — including his own careless confessions — reveal a more sinister truth and confirm earlier suspicions: Uzabakiliho is no innocent bystander.

He is part of a carefully constructed campaign of denial and historical distortion.

Alfred Antoine Uzabakiriho, a Rwandan living in Belgium, has once again surfaced in a YouTube appearance peddling falsehoods, distorting historical facts, and portraying himself as a victim.

His latest broadcast confirms what has long been reported: Uzabakiriho is a deliberate genocide denier, a distorter of truth, and an individual who has lived off the generosity of the very nation he now vilifies.

Lies, Half-Truths, and Convenient Omissions

In the interview, Uzabakiriho rehashes a narrative claiming his father, Bernard Uzabakiliho and mother were called to testify in a Gacaca court but were instead immediately arrested, as was he. He presents this as a case of injustice. What he fails to mention is that new evidence had been uncovered by that time — compelling enough to warrant their arrest.

Furthermore, Uzabakiriho argues that since his parents were not arrested immediately after the genocide in 1994–1995, they must have been innocent. This is not only misleading but dangerously ignorant. The genocide against the Tutsi was not committed by people wearing placards announcing their guilt. It was a mass crime that involved thousands of individuals in many forms.

Justice has taken time because of the sheer scale of the atrocities and the number of people involved. Even today, arrests continue — such as SP Musonera Eugene, a police officer arrested in May 2024, and MP Musonera Germain, arrested in August 2024. Uzabakiriho’s suggestion that delayed arrest equates to innocence is a call for impunity, plain and simple.

The “Victim” of a Nation That Gave Him Everything

What is even more astounding is that Uzabakiliho uses his own life trajectory — his employment in the Office of the President between 2005 and 2008 and his international consultancy career — as proof of innocence.

In reality, this underscores Rwanda’s fairness and meritocracy. Despite his father’s case, Uzabakiliho was educated and empowered by the very nation he now vilifies. He had every opportunity to build a life of integrity. Instead, he has chosen deception.

A Life of Privilege Turned into Propaganda

Uzabakiriho conveniently forgets that the government allowed him to work in one of the most sensitive offices in the land — the Office of the President. This speaks volumes about Rwanda’s recognition of individuals based on merit and not lineage.

He was given access to the best education and went on to work in international development, including consultancy with the World Bank. That he uses the IT skills gained in Rwanda to now attack it online under a hidden persona “GITIFU Sebatware” — mocking genocide survivors and minimizing the genocide — is a profound betrayal.

New photographic evidence shows Uzabakiriho during the 1994 genocide holding a crude weapon — further casting doubt on the innocence he so loudly proclaims. His presence in digital spaces where genocide denial flourishes, under false identities, is not a coincidence. It is part of a long-standing pattern of ideological subversion, much of it coordinated through the JAMBO ASBL network, a group notorious for advancing the “double genocide” narrative.

A Strategy of Denial

Uzabakiriho’s attempt to paint his father — who allegedly welcomed RPF soldiers, became bourgmestre, and worked at the Ministry of Education — as incapable of criminal conduct is part of his broader strategy of denial. He wants Rwandans and the world to believe that a history of public service absolves someone of responsibility. But again, history shows otherwise. The genocide was committed by teachers, pastors, doctors, soldiers — people in positions of trust.

His insistence that his parents would have fled Rwanda if guilty ignores reality. Many genocide perpetrators lived openly for years before being brought to justice. And others fled only when they knew justice was inevitable.

No One Is Chasing Him

Uzabakiliho claims that his mother died in 2008 after allegedly “falling and sustaining injuries,” adding a vague disclaimer — “that’s what the prison said” — as if to cast doubt on the circumstances. His tone, deliberately suggestive, implies a cover-up without offering any evidence. Yet he himself admits that he frequently visited both parents in prison, with access beyond the standard visiting day of Saturday — a privilege not afforded to most inmates. This clearly indicates that his parents were neither neglected nor mistreated.

Even more revealing is Uzabakiliho’s statement that his father died in 2013 while still in prison — the same period when Uzabakiliho was thriving professionally. He had completed his education, had held a prestigious position, and had begun working internationally. These facts underscore the absence of any targeted persecution. His narrative conveniently omits the accountability his parents faced for their own actions, and instead attempts to recast justice as victimhood.

Ironically, Uzabakiriho admits during the interview that he has not been approached by Rwandan officials, nor is he under surveillance. This alone debunks his narrative of persecution. Rwanda does not chase its citizens in exile. In fact, the diaspora sent back $503 million in remittances — a sign that millions abroad live peacefully, contributing to the nation’s development. If Uzabakiriho is so obsessed with persecution, it is only because of his own conscience.

Final Reckoning Uzabakiriho is not a victim

He is a privileged individual who has chosen to rewrite history to serve his own twisted version of truth. His continued denial and online radicalization efforts are not just dangerous — they are criminal.

The curtain has fallen. The 40 days of deceit, genocide denial, and criminality are over. The truth, backed by evidence and history, stands stronger than Uzabakiriho’s lies. Rwanda will not be gaslighted by the very people it uplifted.