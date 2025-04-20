Burera Embarks On New Land Use Plan To Revitalize Tourism Potential

In a bid to harness its untapped tourism potential, Burera District in Rwanda has set a timeline of eight months to develop a comprehensive Land Use and Development Master Plan.

This initiative aims to create a clear framework for designating land for tourism, agriculture, and settlement activities, addressing the concerns of nearly 100 investors who have faced setbacks due to current agricultural land designations.

Nestled in the Northern Province, Burera District is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, particularly the picturesque Burera and Ruhondo lakes, which are framed by the majestic Virunga Mountains.

Despite these natural assets, development has been stunted due to previous planning frameworks, most notably the National Land Use and Development Master Plan (NLUDMP 2050), published in 2020, which did not align with the district’s true nature and needs.

“We have around 100 investors who bought land for tourism development but are currently unable to construct due to the agricultural classification of the area,” said Nshimiyimana Jean Baptiste, the District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Planning.

“Our new objective is to identify suitable zones for agriculture, tourism, housing, and other activities to maximize the district’s development potential.”

The new master plan will involve collaboration between the National Land Authority, the Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an organization already engaged in various development projects in the country.

The plan aims to prevent chaotic land use and ensure compliance with land laws, ultimately fostering sustainable development in Burera.

Alexis Rutagengwa, Head of the Land Administration Department at NLA, highlighted the importance of data collection in refining the proposed master plan.

“We will engage with residents to gather their insights on suitable development projects. Our current understanding is that Burera is viable for agriculture, tourism, and cross-border trade. A specific plan is essential to enhance investment and infrastructure in these areas,” he stated.

Despite the district’s potential, investors have expressed frustration over their stalled projects. One investor lamented, “I invested my savings and took out a bank loan, only to find my plot overgrown with bushes. We were told the approval process for construction is still underway, which has left many of us feeling hopeless.”

Burera’s tourism advantages are evident. The region’s ongoing infrastructure developments, such as the upgrade of the Base-Butaro-Kidaho road, are expected to improve accessibility, not only for tourists but also for cross-border trade with Uganda.

Recent hotel developments, including the Burera Beach Resort, are enhancing accommodation options, making the area more appealing to visitors.

Moreover, Burera’s proximity to Volcanoes National Park offers an excellent opportunity for tourists engaged in gorilla trekking, while the Cyanika border post presents a gateway to southwestern Uganda, potentially attracting cross-border tourism.

Looking ahead, the district is exploring avenues for further development in eco-tourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism, and agri-tourism, which could provide economic benefits to the local community and visitors alike.

In conclusion, while Burera District is poised to unlock its significant tourism potential through a systematic land use plan, it faces immediate challenges stemming from previous misalignment in planning.

By addressing these issues and incorporating the input of investors and residents, Burera’s stakeholders can pave the way for a thriving tourism industry that truly reflects the area’s natural beauty and cultural richness.