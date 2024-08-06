Annual “Amashimwe Tour” Returns With Rwandan Artists Engaged

Canadian-based Rwandan afro-beat star, Alpha Rwirangira has announced plans to return on the road for his annual “Amashimwe Tour” 2024 slated to take place from October this year.

The two-time ‘Tusker Project Fame’ winner (in 2009 and 2020) posted on his social media indicating the tour plan which included the cities, venues and prices of the shows that will kick off from 13th October, 2024 in Edmonton city and proceed to Ottawa city on 23rd.

Speaking to KTPress, Rwirangira promised an unforgettable performance during this year’s tour which he says that is well-planned and rehearsed.

‘I am super excitd with the coming shows and trust me, I have been rehearsing for the tour for sometime to perfect it,” Rwirangira said.

“I have also been planning with my team not to let any year pass without having the amashimwe tour, despite unplanned hindrances that come along with life,” he added.

Rwandans Engaged:

Rwirangira revealed plans to engage some Rwandan artists to do curtain raising for his show in Canada but was adamant to reveal their names of the musicians by the time of the interview with KTPress.

Music revelers slated to attend the show will have to part away with 50 &70 Canadian dollars to secure an entrance ticket, but this will depend on the time one purchases the ticket.

Alpha moved to USA in 2012 to pursue studies in music at Rosaville University in the State of Kentucky. After graduating in 2019, the singer moved to Canada in search for greener pastures dropping in a once-in-while single.