BK Foundation Enters Groundbreaking Partnership With IGIRE Implementing Partners to Support Vulnerable Youth in Rwanda

BK Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BK Group Plc, on Tuesday, August 6 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with five local organisations implementing ‘IGIRE’ project, with the aim of supporting initiatives to reduce HIV/AIDS incidents and new infections, especially among the youth.

The MoU signing ceremony, which took place at Ubumwe Grande Hotel, saw different civil society organisations commit to use the funds to impact the lives of the people they serve.

IGIRE Project is a 5-year which started in 2022, running up to 2027, funded by PEPFAR/USAID and implemented by five local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs): DUHAMIC-ADRI, African Evangelistic Enterprise (AEE) Rwanda, FXB Rwanda, CARITAS Rwanda, and Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Rwanda in 13 Districts of Rwanda with technical support from ACHIEVE.

IGIRE interventions are aligned with the PEPFAR/USAID, and Government of Rwanda (GOR) strategies and priorities to support, protect, and strengthen vulnerable children, adolescents, families, and communities who are infected or affected by HIV/AIDS with the goal of preventing new HIV infections and reducing vulnerability among OVC and their households and AGYW in high HIV burden districts in Rwanda.

Under the arrangement, IGIRE implementers are provided with technical Assistance and Capacity Development from ACHIEVE project, for Capable local partners lead and management of OVC and DREAMS programme that improves access to HIV and socio-economic services for vulnerable OVC and at-risk AGYW in Rwanda, in accordance with Donor requirements.

The MoU signed on Tuesday will specifically be implemented in 5 Districts of Nyarugenge, Gasabo, Kicukiro, Rwamagana, and Nyamasheke, over the next 9 months, targeting over 200 youth Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVCs) and Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe (DREAMS) supported districts.

The prioritized districts are districts with a bigger youth population that needs TVET scholarship and the majority are adolescent girls and young women, with the initial phase taking over Rwf162.8m.

Speaking at the ceremony, representatives from both BK Foundation and the IGIRE Implementing Partners expressed their dedication to the partnership and the positive impact it will have on the youth OVCs.

Ingrid Karangwayire, Executive Secretary of BK Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BK Group Plc born last year, highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals and improving the lives of vulnerable youth in Rwanda, which is in line with BK’s vision, which is to impact people’s lives positively.

Karangwayire said they went through numerous stages to arrive at the point of signing the MoU, pointing out that the partnership, which she said is important for BK Foundation, is a result of proactive work between all partners, who have a shared vision.

She pointed out that while she represented the foundation, the resources that go to such partnerships are come from the larger BK family, which is comprised of Bank of Kigali, BK General Insurance and BK TecHouse, which committed to give back 1 percent of their profit to the Rwandan communities from which they operate.

“When we were launched last year, you were among the first people to come and visit the Foundation and for that, we commend your effort,” she said, adding that she believes the milestone taken with the organisations will unlock similar efforts, especially in the private sector.

“We have seen the fruit of the work that you’ve done, we went on the field, we met the beneficiaries and they really spoke to all of us,” she said, giving a background of how BK Foundation came on board.

She urged the participating organisations to ensure that the goal they have set out to achieve is achieved, pointing out that while the program will cover six districts, BK Foundation’s mission is to reach all Rwandans in their communities, wherever they are.

“We really thankful that this partnership is finally taking shape and we really want to see fruitful results of it,” she said, adding that the Foundation will be at the disposal of the organisation during the implementation phase.

“We want to provide as much support to the communities because these are the people we serve. We are very grateful to be part of this program and we hope to see more of it,” Karangwayire said.

Speaking on behalf of Igire activities implementing partners, Fr. Oscar Kagimbura, who is the Executive Secretary of Caritas Rwanda, expressed gratitude to BK Foundation and USAID for making the partnership possible, pointing out that the initiative aligns with the PEPFAR/USAID and Government of Rwanda strategies to eradicate or reduce HIV incidents.

Fr. Kagimbura said a joint effort like that does not only yield good ideas that will go a long way in improving the lives of many Rwandan households but it also means that good practices that contribute to achieving the goal can be shared between partners along the way.

“Allow me to remind you that activity Is a five-year program, from 2022 to 2027 program funded by USAID through PACT, to support and strengthen vulnerable children, adolescents, families, and communities affected by HIV/AIDS,”

“The partnership seeks to prevent new HIV infections and reduce vulnerability among OVC and their households and AGYW in high HIV burden districts in Rwanda,” he said emphasizing how young women and girls who are often on the receiving end of the impact of the disease and GBV will be the biggest beneficiaries.

Fr. Kagimbura said the activity will leverage previous investment in contouring, the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Rwanda, emphasising on HIV and gender-based, the violence Prevention, education and response.

He said that the program also integrates skills development and education for participants in regard to HIV care and treatment, as on GBV and how to get help when one needs it.

“Additionally, the activity provides economic support to the beneficiaries through diverse financial literacy, savings and ending activities, grants and other initiatives, to enhance the lives of those participating in the program,” Fr. Kagimbura said.

Over the years, Fr. Kagimbura said they’ve worked with USAID and the Government of Rwanda, with the civil society implementing most of the programmes directly, and the results from that localised approach have been immense, with Rwanda making great progress in reducing HIV incidents.

“I think we are the pioneers of this localised approach and so far the Lord has enabled us to achieve a lot, which has allowed other countries to learn from what we are doing, thanks to the Government of Rwanda’s and partners efforts,”

“Our success lies in close collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, at both national and decentralised levels,” he said, calling for more partnerships with the private sector, to achieve even more, commending the BK Foundation for leading the way.

Fr. Kagimbura thanked USAID/PEPFAR and PACT for continuously supporting the organisations under Igire activities, pointing out the initiative will go a long way in making Rwandan families and individuals affected by HIV become socially and economically resilient.

Launched in 2023, BK Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Bank of Kigali Group, Rwanda’s premier financial institution. It is dedicated to catalyzing societal progress through strategic investments in education, innovation, and environmental conservation.

By partnering with impactful organizations and leveraging data-driven approaches, the foundation aims to address critical needs and foster sustainable development in Rwanda.