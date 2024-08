The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority(RURA) has reviewed fuel pump price with gas oil going to Rwf 1629 per liter, down from Rwf 1663 of the last two months. This marks a difference of Rwf 34.

The pump price for diesel remained constant at Rwf 1652 per liter. According to RURA, the change will take effect this Augist 7, 2024 at 7PM.

“The change is in relation with trends at international market,” reads the communique.