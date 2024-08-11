Police FC Clinch 2024 Super Cup Title on Penalty Shootout Over APR FC

In a big crush game at the packed Kigali Pele Stadium, Police FC emerged as the winners of the Rwanda Super Cup 2024, edging out APR FC in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The match, which pitted the Rwanda Premier League team and last season Peace cup winner against the Rwanda premier league’s defending champion, ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes, sending the game into penalties.

Match in details

The first half saw both teams fighting hard to break the deadlock. APR FC’s Niyibizi Ramathan attempted a long-range shot in the 9th minute, but Police FC goalkeeper Niyongira Patience made a comfortable save.

Police FC came close to score on the 13th minute when Kilongozi Richard’s shot hit the post. Despite a strong showing from Police FC, they couldn’t penetrate APR FC’s defense before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, APR FC’s attackers, led by Victor Mbaoma and Mugisha Gilbert, pushed for an opening goal, but Police FC’s defense held firm. APR FC made substitutions in the 68th minute, bringing on Mamadou Sy and Richmond Lamptey to boost their attack, but they were unable to break through.

Police FC responded with their own changes, introducing Mugisha Didier and replacing Richard Kilongozi. Despite both teams making tactical adjustments, the score remained level, leading to a penalty shootout.

Penalty Shootout

APR FC:

– Niyigena Clement (Scored)

– Mamadou Sy (Scored)

– Aliou Souane (Scored)

– Byiringiro Gilbert (Scored)

– Pavelh Ndzila (Scored)

– Yussif Seidu Dauda (Saved)

– Richmond Lamptey (Saved)

Police FC

– Hakizimana Muhadjili (Scored)

– Ani Elijah (Scored)

– Eric Nsabimana (Scored)

– Simeon Iradukunda (Scored)

– Mugisha Didier (Scored)

– Issa Yakubu (Missed)

– Abedi Bigirimana (Scored)

Police FC triumphed with a 6-4 victory in the shootout to register their third trophy in this year after Heroes and peace cup.

As a result, Police FC pocketed 10 million Rwandan francs, while APR FC received 5 million.

Both teams will represent Rwanda in upcoming CAF competitions, with Police FC heading to the CAF Confederation Cup and APR FC competing in the CAF Champions League.