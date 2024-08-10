This Sunday, August 11, 2024, President Paul Kagame will be sworn in for a new term, marking yet another chapter in Rwanda’s journey. In the past years, the nation has been characterized by bold, often controversial decisions, that have dramatically altered its trajectory. The Kigali Today Ltd media group has meticulously compiled and analyzed thirty of the most consequential decisions made over the past decades. This compilation not only sheds light on the transformative policies but also provides an in-depth understanding of their profound impacts on Rwandan society and the economy.

One of the most significant decisions was the adoption of universal health insurance in 1999, which saw subscription rates soar from a mere 2% to an impressive 97.3% of the population. This policy has not only improved access to healthcare but also significantly enhanced the overall well-being of Rwandans, demonstrating the government’s commitment to social welfare. It hasn’t been possible in many other societies.

Environmental conservation has also been a priority, exemplified by the 2005 ban on polythene bags. This decision, reinforced in 2008, has led to a dramatic reduction in plastic waste, contributing to Rwanda’s reputation as one of the cleanest countries in Africa. The success of this initiative reflects the proactive stance on environmental issues.

Land reforms have been another cornerstone of the administration. The implementation of land registration and titling has helped reduce conflicts and promote wealth accumulation among citizens. Moreover, the bold move of land redistribution, where even high-ranking officials were not spared, underscored the dedication to equitable development.

One of the most challenging issues the nation faced was the reintegration of the Ex-Forces Armées Rwandaises (Ex-FAR), the army that played a significant role in the 1994 genocide. Imagine being tasked with integrating those responsible for such horrific acts back into society after they were chased from power. The decision to reintegrate these former soldiers was both controversial and essential for national unity. It was a move that prioritized peace and stability over vengeance, fostering reconciliation in a nation that desperately needed healing.

The Gacaca courts, established to address the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, represent one of the most unique and impactful decisions. These community-based courts facilitated the trial of over two million genocide suspects, fostering a sense of justice and reconciliation that has been critical to the nation’s healing process.

Economic development has also been a focal point, with the establishment of RwandAir serving as a prime example. Despite significant financial investments, the national carrier has provided extensive benefits beyond mere profit, enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism. The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector has seen exponential growth, transforming Rwanda into a premier international destination.

The extraction of methane gas from Lake Kivu is a prime example of this. Faced with a natural resource in a “killer lake” and no existing technology to safely extract it, Rwanda chose innovation over resignation. The pursuit of methane extraction technology, despite the high costs and challenges, demonstrates a commitment to leveraging natural resources for national development.

The “Visit Rwanda” branding campaign has further solidified the country’s global presence, making it a must-visit location for travelers worldwide. This initiative has played a crucial role in changing perceptions and attracting substantial foreign investment.

Kigali’s visible changes into a modern city is a testament to what has sometimes been controversial implementation of the Kigali City Masterplan. This comprehensive urban development strategy has modernized the city’s infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for its residents and setting a benchmark for urban planning in Africa.

In the realm of education, the creation of the University of Rwanda (UR) by merging several smaller institutions aimed at achieving economies of scale and improving the quality of higher education. This decision highlights the forward-thinking approach to developing human capital.

Rwanda’s assertive foreign policy decisions, such as cutting diplomatic ties with France and standing up to the Vatican, demonstrate a strong commitment to national sovereignty and self-determination. These moves, though viewed as controversial, have been pivotal in shaping the nation’s international relations.

Social reforms have also been notable, with the abolition of the death penalty and the introduction of a 30% constitutional gender quota. These progressive steps have promoted human rights and gender equality, positioning Rwanda as a leader in social justice.

Economic policies have also played a crucial role in Rwanda’s development. The establishment of the Agaciro Development Fund has fostered economic resilience and encouraged local industry growth.

Another significant policy was the removal of government vehicles in 2005, which aimed to reduce public spending, at the time, $3.5m monthly (Rwf 4.3bn). This money was just for maintenance, excluding costs of regular purchases of fuel guzzlers for comfort of a long list of officials. That means Government would have by now spent $66.5 million (Rwf 80bn) which is equivalent to nearly ten hospitals on the caliber of Shyira hospital, which cost $ million, or nearly seven hospitals on the caliber of the 120-bed Nyarugenge hospital, which cost Rwf 12 billion ($10 million).

Social reforms have also been notable. The abolition of the death penalty, for instance, was a decision fraught with moral and ethical dilemmas. In a country where over a million people were massacred, and some suspects in custody had boastfully confessed, this was a monumental step toward promoting human rights and justice, rather than revenge.

The decision to change the work schedule and school hours from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM reflects an understanding of the realities faced by Rwandan families. Imagine the daily ordeal of waking a two-year-old at 5:00 AM to catch a bus to school, often accompanied by househelps because parents are rushing to work. This change was more than just a shift in time; it was a move to improve the quality of life and education for the nation’s youngest citizens.

Economic policies have furthered Rwanda’s development. The decision to ban second-hand clothing and shoes, despite pressure from powerful donors, was a bold step toward protecting local industries. Faced with the choice of accepting donor demands or forging an independent path, Rwanda chose to prioritize the growth of its domestic market, fostering economic resilience and encouraging local industry growth.

As the nation embarks on this new term, these thirty decisions have not only reshaped Rwanda but also provided valuable lessons that resonate far beyond the nation’s borders.