A New Starting Point for China-Rwanda Brotherhood in the New Era

We are embracing the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It’s an inspiring moment to look back on the remarkable journey we have gone through.

Over the past 75 years, the Chinese nation has achieved leaping-over success from being independent, being rich to being strong.

China’s GDP in 2023 stood at 17.9 trillion USD, 223 times more than that of 1952. In a span of 70 years, our average annual growth rate of GDP has been 7.9%. Our GDP per capita in 2023 reached 12,700 USD, almost catching up with the world average. While it’s 194 USD in 1980, only accounting for one thirteenth of the world average.

Long being the world’s top country in terms of trade, manufacturing, commodity consumption and others, China has played an indispensable role as a robust engine for world economy. It has contributed more than 30% annually to world economic growth in the past decade.

Over the past 75 years, the lives of the Chinese people have undergone tremendous changes. About 100 million of Chinese population was lifted out of poverty in the past decade. Absolute poverty has been eradicated in China.

The average life expectancy increased from 35 years in 1949 to 78.6 years in 2023. With the world’s largest social security system in place, the Chinese people are enjoying a great sense of gain, happiness, and security.

Why does China’s development matter to Rwanda?

On one hand, China is a force for peace and development.

Since its founding, the People’s Republic of China has consistently pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, and adhered to the path of peaceful development. The Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, which are part of China’s efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, speak for themselves.

China will not follow the old path of some countries to achieve modernization through such means as war, colonization and plunder. China’s history of development testifies that peaceful development is a fully accessible path to modernization.

On the other hand, China and Rwanda enjoy a profound bond of brotherhood for 53 years.

The ruling parties, highly consistent in the concept of governing for the people, frequently exchange experiences on state governance. Our economic and trade cooperation are booming, with bilateral trade volume reaching US$550 million in 2023, and China’s import from Rwanda increased by 86.2% year-on-year.

Our collaboration in agriculture, ICT, infrastructure, health and many other fields is playing a crucial role in economic and social transformation of Rwanda. The Juncao program, which has trained 35,000 Rwanda farmers, is becoming a shining example of South-South cooperation.

Our people-to-people friendship is cemented. This year, the City of Jinhua of Zhejiang Province, and the City of Musanze of Northern Province, became sister cities, the first ever pair of sister cities between our two countries. Not long ago, in this year’s Chinese Bridge Competition, a Rwandan student ranked global top 30. In the 9th African Vocational Skills Challenge, a Rwandan student who is studying in China, won the laurel.

A big year for China-Rwanda relations

In July this year, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of CPC was held. At the session, the resolution to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization was made. The session proposed more than 300 important reform measures, the target time of which coincides with Rwanda’s NST II. That provides a good opportunity for the synergy of the development strategies of our two countries.

From September 4th to 6th, the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully convened in Beijing. At the summit, H.E. President Xi Jinping called on the leaders to jointly advance modernization that is just and equitable, that is open and win-win, that puts the people first, that features diversity and inclusiveness, that is eco-friendly, and that is underpinned by peace and security. Furthermore, President Xi Jinping launched the “Ten Partnership Actions”, responding to the urgent needs of Africa’s economic and social development. Just name one among the many good proposals, China has decided to voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider, giving Rwanda zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, which will help turn China’s big market into Rwanda’s big opportunity.

H.E. President Paul Kagame attended the Summit, and co-chaired the high-level meeting on state governance. Leaders of our two countries met and officially elevated our bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership. Both China and Rwanda regard each other as long-term, trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners. An important milestone in our relations.

The two countries issued the Joint Statement on the Implementation of the Three Global Initiatives. We emphasized mutual support on issues of core interests and major concern, a cornerstone of China-Rwanda relations. It serves as a good example for political mutual trust and strong commitments.

Among others, China firmly supports Rwanda in safeguarding national unity and fighting the spread of genocide ideology and hate speech in all their forms. Rwandan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and supports all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification. Both sides are committed to jointly upholding highest human values of embracing diversity.

The two sides signed memorandums of understanding on implementation of Global Development Initiative, on ICT, etc., paving the way for practical cooperation in various fields.

China-Rwanda relations are now at their best in history. H.E. President Xi Jinping said, “roll up our sleeves and work hard”. At his inauguration ceremony, H.E.President Kagame said, this new mandate means the beginning of even more hard work.

Let’s work together to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries.

Let’s work together to advance our cooperation in various fields, and inject new momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Let’s be a force for mutual support, for win-win cooperation, for mutual learning, and for peace.

Let’s join hands to create more benefits for the two peoples, and inject more stability and certainty into the world.

China and Rwanda enjoy a friendship higher than mountains. Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival, an occasion for reunion of family members, brothers and sisters. At this joyful moment, I’d like to extend my seasonal regards and best wishes to all Chinese, and Rwandan brothers and sisters who dedicate themselves to the long-standing friendship and cooperation, unity and prosperity between our two countries and two peoples.

Wang Xuekun Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda