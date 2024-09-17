Rap Mogul P.Diddy Arrested

Sean “Diddy” Combs — the rap mogul whose star has plunged after a wave of sex trafficking accusations and assault lawsuits — was arrested by federal agents in Manhattan late Monday, a US federal court said.

According to US tabloid TMZ,the arrest was scheduled for Tuesday. but something happened that caused the feds to move in a day earlier.

US district attorney Damain Williams said, Federal agents arrested him basing on sealed indictment filed by southern district of New York.

The rapper and Bad Boyz records honcho was living in a hotel in New York by the time federal agents searmed in.

Diddy arrest is connected to his long standing sex trafficking and other ofences stemming from his ex R&B singer Cassie allegations.