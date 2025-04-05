PRESS RELEASE: Urumuri Program Extends Application Deadline to 21 April 2025

BK Foundation, in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ Rwanda) GmbH, is pleased to announce an extension of the application deadline for the Urumuri Program. Initially set to close on 1 April 2025, the deadline has now been extended to 21 April 2025, giving more time for eligible entrepreneurs to apply via https://bkfoundation.rw/urumuriprogram/
Urumuri Program on Climate Action and Circular Economy. This initiative aims to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Rwanda by equipping them with the necessary resources to scale climate-friendly and circular economy solutions.
The program will provide training, technical support, and interest-free loans to help businesses strengthen their operations and achieve long-term sustainability. A total of 135 entrepreneurs will benefit from a business development program, and 30 selected businesses will receive interest-free loans of up to RWF 30 million to implement their solutions.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Registered MSMEs operating in Rwanda for at least 6 months.
- Focused on sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, eco-transport, green manufacturing, or forestry.
- Demonstrate a scalable business model with a positive environmental impact.
- Women, youth (aged 18–35), and entrepreneurs with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.
Benefits of the Program:
- Interest-free loans up to RWF 30 million
- Training in entrepreneurship and sustainability
- Mentorship from industry professionals
- Visibility through media and partner networks
Apply before 21 April 2025 via: https: https://bkfoundation.rw/urumuriprogram/
Media Contact:
BK Foundation
For more info, Call 0783582326 / 0788703991
Email: bkfoundation@bk.rw