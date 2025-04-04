To Gauge if Rwanda Can Survive Without Aid, Ask How Much Cash did WFP Bring

The World Food Programme (WFP) has been a key partner in Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery, providing crucial support for food security, nutrition, and resilience.

However, the significant decrease in WFP’s financial contributions to the Rwandan economy in 2024 offers a unique opportunity to assess the country’s broader progress towards self-sufficiency.

By examining the evolution of WFP’s involvement, this article aims to shed light on Rwanda’s capacity to transition from aid dependence to a more sustainable, independent path.

WFP has been a significant player in Rwanda’s humanitarian and development landscape. The organization provides vital assistance to vulnerable populations and supports the country’s efforts to achieve food security and nutrition. WFP’s work includes:

Providing food and cash-based assistance to refugees, returnees, and crisis-affected communities.

Supporting school feeding programs to improve nutrition and education.

Strengthening national capacities in disaster preparedness and social protection.

Promoting sustainable food systems and agricultural development.

By examining the monetary value of WFP’s contributions, we can gain insights into the scale of external support and its potential impact on Rwanda’s economy.

In 2023, WFP’s contribution to the Rwandan economy was a substantial USD 80 million. This significant inflow of funds, channeled through local food procurement, cash-based transfers, and various operational expenditures, undoubtedly played a key role in bolstering the local economy and supporting livelihoods.

However, the most recent data reveals a dramatic downturn. In 2024, WFP’s contribution plummeted to just USD 12 million.

This staggering 85% reduction raises critical questions about its implications for Rwanda’s economic stability and its journey towards self-sufficiency.

The quick thought is that a drop of this magnitude could have far-reaching consequences. Local suppliers who relied on WFP procurement may face financial strain, and communities that benefited from cash-based transfers may experience reduced purchasing power.

The ripple effect could extend to various sectors, potentially slowing economic growth and undermining poverty reduction efforts.

On the contrary, this reduction in WFP’s direct financial contributions indicates that Rwanda is gradually requiring less direct support as it builds its own capacity.

For example, the government is also increasing its investment in the National School Feeding Programme, nearly doubling its annual budget from USD 35 million for the 2021/2022 school year, to USD 74 million for the 2022/2023 school year.

For 2025, the Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana announced on March 7 that government had allocated over Rwf 94 billion for the school feeding program alone as part of his institution’s wider budget.

In a related development, the number of schools receiving direct food deliveries from WFP has dropped sharply, from over 100 in 2023 to just 32 nationwide in 2024.

Significantly, these remaining schools are primarily located in districts hosting refugee camps for Congolese and Burundian refugees.

This is a positive step towards greater self-reliance and demonstrates a commitment to taking ownership of key social programs.

For more perspective, let us go back to years earlier. In 2010, WFP was taking care of over 580,000 people including refugees and people on ARV medication. The cost was over $207m.

Then in 2018, the agency’s engagement went down to slightly over $119m. By 2024, this expenditure has dropped significantly as donors don’t see any need for WPF operations in Rwanda. Government is also privately pushing the agency to wind down it’s operations.

It is important to note that this financial downturn coincides with a complex geopolitical landscape.

Rwanda has faced increased scrutiny and even sanctions from some international actors due to its alleged involvement in the conflict in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

While it is too early to definitively write off WFP, the sharp decline in agency’s financial contributions serves as a wake-up call.

As the country navigates a complex web of economic challenges and geopolitical pressures, the ability to wean itself off aid will be a critical determinant of its long-term prosperity and stability.