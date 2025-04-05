BNR School Quiz Challenge Inspires the Next Generation of Rwandan Economists

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) has concluded its annual School Quiz Competition, a vibrant initiative aimed at promoting financial literacy and economic awareness among Rwanda’s youth.

This year’s edition, the NBR School Quiz Challenge saw 44 schools from across the country compete in a two month-long challenge, culminating in a thrilling grand finale on April 2, 2025.

After intense rounds of intellectual face-offs, St Ignatius High School from Kigali emerged victorious, followed closely by College du Christ Roi from Nyanza District.

The two schools were crowned after advancing through regional selections, quarter-finals, and semi-finals that began in February.

Speaking at the finale, on Wednesday, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, Soraya M. Hakuziyaremye, emphasized the competition’s broader mission beyond trophies and certificates.

“Through this challenge, we aim to demystify our work but also give tools to better understand economic indicators and the economic decisions that affect your daily lives,” she said. “We believe that financial literacy is a form of empowerment, one that helps build a stronger and more informed generation.”

Governor Hakuziyaremye underscored that the initiative is about sowing seeds of curiosity and ambition.

“Beyond simplifying complex economic ideas, this is about planting seeds,” she added. “We want to spark a deeper interest in economics and finance, and nurture the next generation of Rwandan economists and policymakers. Of course, we also hope some of today’s finalists will one day join the National Bank of Rwanda as future central bankers,” she noted.

The competition not only highlighted the brilliance of students but also the vital role of educators. The Governor extended her gratitude to teachers and school leaders for their unwavering support throughout the rounds.

St Ignatius High School was awarded the champion’s trophy and certificate, while each student received a laptop and FRW 400,000, to be invested in government securities by the Central Bank. Runners-up College du Christ Roi received a trophy and certificate as well, with each student also receiving a laptop and FRW 200,000 for investment in government securities. Teachers who accompanied students through the competition from both schools were also rewarded—FRW 400,000 and 300,000 respectively— also to be invested.

Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana, who attended the finale, lauded the initiative and congratulated all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm.

“The work that has been done and the interest that’s being generated across the country—it’s remarkable,” he said. “Some of the questions were so challenging, These students have truly impressed me.”

The Minister also took a moment to recognize the efforts of all participating schools.

“There were many schools that didn’t make it to the final stage, but in truth, they are all winners. They’ve expanded their knowledge, gained insight into Rwanda’s economic framework, and grown in ways that matter,” he remarked.

Among the students, the excitement and inspiration were palpable. Lauren Keza, 18, from the winning team at St Ignatius High School, shared how the experience reaffirmed her academic aspirations.

“This BNR quiz challenge was a great motivation for me as an economics student,” she said. “It helped me understand more about how my central bank works and really made me want to study economics even further. I hope to one day work with BNR,” she said, also commending the awards as a motivation for them to learn better.

The competition began on February 10 with preliminary rounds across all provinces, followed by the quarter finals and semi-finals held on March 12. The top two schools advanced to the final showdown on April 2.

With minds sharpened and aspirations sparked, the BNR School Quiz Competition continues to stand as a powerful symbol of how education, when aligned with national goals, can shape the next generation of leaders.