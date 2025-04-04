Rwanda’s Deputy Government Spokesperson Confirmed Dead Following Heart Attack

The Government of Rwanda has confirmed the passing of Alain Mukuralinda, who was the Deputy Government Spokesperson, following complications resulting from a heart attack.

The Office of the Government Spokesperson announced Friday that Mukuralinda, who has been the Deputy Government Spokesperson since December 2021, was first reported dead on Thursday, due to an alleged stroke, but the reports were later dismissed, with new information emerging that he was still in a coma and critical condition.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our colleague Alain Mukuralinda, Deputy Government Spokesperson, at the KFH Hospital, following complications from a heart attack,” the OGS announced on Friday morning.

“The Government of Rwanda extends its sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all those who had the honour of working alongside him,” Yolande Makolo’s office announced.

A qualified lawyer and prosecutor, Mukuralinda began his career in 2002, a prosecutor at the primary court level, before rising through the ranks, to become a national prosecutor and spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), until 20215, when he took a hiatus from public service.

During his time in the Judiciary, Mukuralinda handled some of the landmark cases, including that of Victoire Ingabire. In 2021 he was appointed the Deputy Government Spokesperson, a job he has done with passion and dedication, defending and speaking for the country in many instances.

Tributes and condolences have been flowing in, following the confirmation of his passing on, with many Rwandans taking to social media to express their sadness on the death of a man who was not only popular but also is remembered for his penchant for music and arts. He leaves behind a honourable legacy.