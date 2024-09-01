President Kagame Promotes 650 RDF Personnel

President Paul Kagame, the commander in chief has promoted 650 officers in different ranks.

Two senior officers with the rank of Colonel have been promoted to the rank Brigadier General and those include Brigadier General Justus Majyambere and Louis Kanobayire.

Majyambere is the commander of Division 5, while Kanobayire was the commander of airforce.

Fourteen Lieutenant Colonel were promoted to the rank of colonel, and those include Lt Col Francis Nyagatare, Lt Col Jessica Mukamurenzi, Lt Col Mulinzi Mucyo, Lt Col Alexis Kayisire , Lt Col Emmanuel Rutebuka, Lt Col Jacques Nzitonda, Lt Col Ephraim Ngoga, Lt Col Emmanuel Rukundo, Lt Col Silver Munyaneza Akarimugicu, Lt Col Tanzi Mutabaruka, Lt Col Prosper Rutabayiru, Lt Col Hubert Nyakana, Lt Col Joseph Kabanda and Lt Col Danny Gatsinzi.

Another 30 officers with the rank of Major were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant colonel, while 280 officers with the rank of Captain were promoted to Major, 40 others with the rank of Lieutenant were promoted Captain and 270 officers with second lieutenant to Lieutenant.

A different communique further reads that the MInister of Defence promoted non-commissioned officers. in hundreds.

Those include one Warrant officer I promoted to Warrant officer II, five Sergent Officer promoted to Warrant Officer II and 75 staff sergeant officers promoted Segreant Major and 139 Seregeant promoted Staff Sergeant.

Another 119 officers with the rank of Corporal were promoted Seregeant and another 4059 Private were promoted Corporal.