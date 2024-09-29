BK Golf 3rd Edition: Bank of Kigali Promises More Exciting Golf In Future

Wasim Shakil has emerged as the winner of the third edition of the Bank of Kigali-BK Golf Tournament series which attracted more competitive players from the corporate community in Kigali city.

The edition, held this Saturday, also witnessed the awarding of other top players in the 0-9 Handicap category in which James Muigai and Antoine Larsen were first and second runner-up respectively.

This golf edition is part of the bank’s four-fold golfing tournament series promised and planned for this year (in February, May, September and December) that were announced mid-February by the Bank of Kigali Plc.

The golfing series are aimed at enabling the bank to go beyond banking and head towards engaging its clients through entertainment and sports activities such as golf- under the slogan “Bank on blue, score on the green”.

Bank of Kigali Chief Business and Corporate Solutions Officer, Levi Gasangwa said that the bank is honored to organise and sponsor the golf tournament with awards for winners.

Gasangwa said that the fourth series in December will be bigger than the one held this weekend.

“As Bank of Kigali we want to continue to promote this wonderful sport which in a few words represents what we believe in- it is a sport of finance, elegance and a lot of intelligence and we believe that it is gonna become greater and greater in the coming years,” Gasangwa said.

On behalf of the bank, Gasangwa said that they, as the number one bank in the industry, want to be associated with the golfing sport in Rwanda and make the new multi-million Kigali Golf Course (Resort & Villas) popular; and renowned.

Outstanding, Handicap Winners:

As a way of encouraging more players and clients to join the golfing game, the tournament organisers rewarded three BK Guest winners- Felicien Muvunyi (winner), followed by Gerald Sezibera and Dr. Rogers Bayingana as the runner up and 1st runner up respectively.

The award for nearest to the pin (ladies) was scooped by Han Jing Keza-a Chinese business woman – who also previously had emerged as the winner in the Handicap (HC) 0-18 (ladies) in the BK golf 1st edition.

With an outstanding weekend game, Keza also scooped the HC 0-18 category with 41 points which she managed to score by beating male-group players by six holes in a row. In this HC category, Lynda Mugeni and Alice Rwigema scooped the second and third place.

Louis Kamanzi, scooped the nearest to the pin award (in the seniors category); while Anthere Iratanga won the nearest to the pin in the men’s category.

The Longest drive award (men) was won by Joshua Sacks, and Lynda Mugeni who collected her second prize of the day with the longest driver (women).

Mugeni was also previously the 1st runner up (Handicap 0-18) in the BK golf 1st edition and winner in the inaugural VisitRwanda Golf Challenge held in December 2023.

One of the newest golfers, Mary Mwangi managed to win the HC 19-36, followed by Media Muvuna and Jolly Byoleko. Also the youthful Darlington Kabatende- who has played golf in not more than eight months, managed to win the HC 10-18 with 45pts.

“I just took it easy and completed the swing,” Kabatende said. Irene Wanjiku, the former PMC Golf Open tournament champ, scooped the piga mingi with 23 points while in the men’s category Allan Kagenza was the piga mingi with 8 points.