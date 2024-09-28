UPDATE: Rwanda Confirms Six Marburg Deaths, 26 Cases Recorded So Far

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health says six people have so far succumbed to the Marburg virus disease (MVD), one day after it confirmed the presence of the deadly Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF), with a total of 26 cases recorded in the country.

In a video aired on Rwanda Television (RTV) on Saturday, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, said that the majority of the victims are health workers, particularly those who work in intensive care units.

“So far we have recorded 26 cases, six of which are fatalities. A large number of the victims are health workers, particularly those who work in intensive care units. The Ministry of Health is working with other institutions and partners to trace those who could have come in contact with the patients and the deceased,”

“It is a highly contagious disease which spreads by getting in contact with the blood or fluids of a sick person, or sharing equipment or clothes used by an infected person. A person who is infected with the virus can take between three days and three weeks to show symptoms,” Dr. Nsansimana said.

The confirmation by the Ministry of Health on Friday followed several reports circulating on social media about a deadly viral disease in the country affecting doctors and nurses, coming on the heels of the Monkeypox Virus, which the country remains on the alert for. Officials say contact tracing is ongoing and identified cases have been isolated for treatment.

The Ministry of Health in a statement issued Friday said enhanced preventive measures will be implemented for the viral disease which produces a highly virulent hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

“Marburg virus disease (MVD), a haemorrhagic fever, has been confirmed in a few patients in health facilities in the country. Investigations are being carried out to determine the origin of the infection,” the Ministry said in an announcement.

Dr. Nsanzimana said that the Marburg virus is so severe that if one is exposed to it, there is a high risk of death. He however said that they are working around the clock so that those who are suspected of having the disease or show its symptoms are diagnosed early, treated and monitored to ensure that their lives are saved on time.

Minister Nsanzimana urged Rwandans and residents to be vigilant and watch out for symptoms, which include high fever, headache, vomiting, a running stomach and others, pointing out that those identified are isolated and treated on time.

“For the deceased, we make sure that they are given a dignified send off but also observing preventive measures, so that more people do get infected,” Dr. Nsanzimana said, pointing out that they are working with international organizations to prevent this looming epidemic.

Dr. Nsanzimana urged people not to panic or fear, but rather comply the preventive measures put in place to deal with the outbreak and avoid sharing equipment while maintaining high levels of hygiene, including handwashing and using sanitizers, among other things.