International

Kagame Makes First Official Visit By An African President to Latvia

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer 12:08 pm

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame started a 3-Day official visit to Lativia, becoming the first African President to do so, Foreign Affairs Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe said.

“Official visit by H.E. President Paul Kagame to the Republic of Latvia (1-3 October 2024). First official visit by a Rwandan President to the Baltic States. First official visit by an African President to Latvia,” Minister Nduhungire posted on his Social media accounts.

Latvia lies along the shores of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga, and it is bounded by Estonia to the north, Russia to the east, Belarus to the southeast, and Lithuania to the south.

According to Minister Nduhungirehe, during President Kagame’s visit, “a memorial to honour the victims of the 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi will be inaugurated at the National Library of Latvia (“The Castle of Light”).”

“This will be the first genocide memorial erected in the Baltic States and in Eastern Europe,” Minister Nduhungirehe said.

