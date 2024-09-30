Marburg Outbreak: Rwanda Temporarily Bans Patient Visits As Death Toll Reaches 8

Rwanda has temporarily banned visits to hospital to check on admitted diagnosed patients as part of efforts to tame the spread of the Marburg virus disease, which is predominantly among health workers, particularly those working in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The Ministry of Health on Sunday evening confirmed that two more people succumbed to the deadly Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF), bringing the death toll to eight, while total number of cases countrywide remained at 26. 18 of the diagnosed patients are still admitted.

In a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, urged Rwandans not to panic and instead remain vigilant, observing preventive measures, pointing out that unlike the Covid-19 epidemic, which was airborne, the Marburg virus, even though more dangerous, can be avoided, if people take the necessary precautions.

“People can continue with their daily activities – there is no ban on any activity as part of the Marburg prevention measures. People should not panic as we have identified all the hotspots of the disease and are taking appropriate action,” Minister Nsanzimana said, adding that while wearing a mask is a good practice, it is not one of the ways to prevent Marburg.

On the same day, the Ministry issued guidelines for prevention of the Marburg virus disease, emphasizing that normal business and other activities will continue as usual, with emphasis on reinforcing personal hygiene measures.

The Ministry urged the population to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals who exhibits signs including high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhoea, among others.

“Visits to hospitalized patients are not permitted for the next 14 days,” the Ministry said, adding that “a patient is allowed one caregiver at a time.

“All healthcare facilities are required to implement a protocol for receiving and providing services to clients exhibiting symptoms of Marburg disease through the careful application of infection prevention and control (IPC) measures,”

No vigils for Marburg victims

MoH further said that in the event of death caused by Marburg, wakes and home vigils (Ikiriyo) will not be permitted to prevent the spread of the virus while funeral services where the cause of death was determined to be Marburg will be attended by no more than 50 people.

Similarly, open-casket viewings are not permitted in homes, churches, or mosques. They will only be held in a designated area within the health facility premises, and with limited number of people.

“By diligently following these guidelines, each one of us is making an invaluable contribution to protecting ourselves and each other. Additional measures will be announced in the coming days,”

On Sunday, MoH and World Health Organisation (WHO) announced scaled up measures to nip in the bud the spread of the disease which has a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.