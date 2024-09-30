Edtech Monday To Explore The Role of Parents in Students’ Digital Learning

The Edtech Monday September Edition is happening this Monday evening with a focus on a key parental guidance topic that requires both parents and caregivers to think about, to ensure their children are safe in this ever- evolving digital world.

The radio talk show under the theme “Measuring Parental Involvement in Students’ Digital Learning” will be broadcast live on KTradio, KigaliToday YouTube Channel and Twitter (X) Space from 6-7PM.

The upcoming show will host two Panelists- Bonheur IRAGUHA, CEO and Founder of Posinnove Tech and C atherine Uwimana, the Co-founder, Creator, Producer of Educational Animation and Learning Materials at Dawn Visuals Ltd #Rwanda.

The duo will explore key aspects of parental guidance and involvement that play a crucial role in enhancing students’ academic success, particularly in this digital age.

Why This Topic?

Currently in Rwanda, the rapid adoption of EdTech has transformed traditional learning environments, yet measuring the extent and impact of parental involvement in digital learning remains a critical area of study.

For example, according to a report by the Rwanda Education Board (REB) in 2023, over 70% of urban households have access to digital devices, but only 45% of parents actively engage in their children’s online learning activities.

This disparity reflects not only the digital divide between urban and rural areas but also a gap in digital literacy among parents, which significantly affects their ability to support and guide their children’s digital learning experiences.

Also the current EdTech ecosystem in Rwanda is evolving, with initiatives like the “One Million Coders Program” and the Smart Classroom initiative aimed at integrating technology into education.

However, studies suggest that parental involvement in students’ digital education remains underdeveloped, particularly in rural areas where internet penetration is as low as 20%, according to RURA’s 2023 report.

Parents in these regions often face challenges such as limited access to reliable internet, insufficient knowledge of digital tools, and a lack of awareness about the role they can play in their children’s digital learning journey.

Research by the Rwanda ICT Chamber (2022) indicates that only 30% of parents feel confident using digital platforms to assist their children with schoolwork, highlighting the need for capacity-building programs targeting parental digital literacy.

“As Rwanda continues to scale its digital education initiatives, parental involvement must be recognized as a key determinant of student success. By investing in programs that enhance parental digital literacy, Rwanda can ensure that students receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive in an increasingly digital learning landscape,” says Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT- the EdTech Monday program organizers in Rwanda, in collaboration with the Rwanda ICT Chamber.

Addressing this issue requires a multi-stakeholder approach, involving not only EdTech companies but also educators and policymakers. Solutions should focus on providing parents with the necessary skills and resources to navigate digital tools effectively, thus fostering a conducive home learning environment.

Get Involved:

In order to be involved, here are some eight key questions that a parent and stakeholders can ponder on/learn from the show: